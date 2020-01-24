After a tough loss to No. 19 Iowa earlier in the week on Wednesday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to bounce back and ready to get back to their winning ways as they take on Nebraska on Saturday.

Since the last matchup, the Cornhuskers are 1-5 with the lone win against Iowa and losses against Northwestern, Ohio State, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest.

TV: BTN

WHEN: Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST

WHO: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 22 / Nebraska - 135