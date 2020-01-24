PREVIEW: Rutgers welcomes Nebraska to the Trapezoid of Terror
After a tough loss to No. 19 Iowa earlier in the week on Wednesday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to bounce back and ready to get back to their winning ways as they take on Nebraska on Saturday.
Since the last matchup, the Cornhuskers are 1-5 with the lone win against Iowa and losses against Northwestern, Ohio State, Indiana and Wisconsin.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest.
TV: BTN
WHEN: Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST
WHO: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 22 / Nebraska - 135
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Cam Mack
|
6-2/175
|
So.
|
Leads team in scoring and assists, averaging 13.0ppg, 4.7rpg and 6.8apg.
|
Dachon Burke
|
6-4/180
|
Jr.
|
Lone holdover from Tim Miles era and New Jersey native. Recently scored 20 against Wisconsin.
|
Haanif Cheatham
|
6-6/195
|
Sr.
|
Former Rivals100 / Marquette transfer had 16 points, 3 rebounds, and one assist versus Rutgers earlier this season.
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
6-6/206
|
Jr.
|
The Iceland native shoots over 50% from the field and 43.9% from beyond the arc this year.
|
Yvan Ouedraogo
|
6-9/260
|
Fr.
|
The true freshman / France native doesn't shoot a lot, but when he does he makes 42.2%.
NEBRASKA RECORD THIS SEASON: 7-12 (2-6) / Notable wins against Iowa, Purdue and Washington State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools. Nebraska lead the series 8-5, with Rutgers winning the most recent matchup 79-62 back in early January.