Rutgers football is back after a bye week! The Scarlet Knights are all set to welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to town for yet another Big Ten matchup. The Buckeyes are rated by some as the top program in the country right now and currently stand at first place in the Big Ten East division.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK JUSTIN FIELDS

THE SKINNY: Justin Fields has been nothing but spectacular all year long in his first season at the helm for the Buckeyes. All of his stats have been off the chart, so far he's thrown for 1,859 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, while completing 68.2 percent of his passes. The best part about Fields is that he has been just as effective in the air as he is in the run game, so far he's rushed for 347 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on just 81 rushes. Overall Fields is a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position, who has great arm strength and accuracy. He can make just about every throw inside the pocket and outside on the move. Fields is a special talent and an NFL team is just waiting to get their hands on him in the near future.

RUNNING BACK J.K. DOBBINS

THE SKINNY: Dobbins has been electric this year, helping to bring a balanced attack for the Ohio State this year. So far this season he has rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns and he's also a threat in the passing game accounting for 14 receptions, 140 receiving yards, and 2 receiving touchdowns. The number one thing that makes Dobbins a special running back is his vision and lateral quickness, which help to make defenders miss in the open field. Don't be surprised if Dobbins forgoes his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL draft come this spring.