{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 14:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops to host Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The Rutgers men's basketball team is coming off a big 15-point win over No. 22 Illinois on Sunday and they are hoping to to keep their undefeated home winning streak alive.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights will welcome the Michigan Wolverines to town for yet another Big Ten Conference matchup inside the RAC.

GAME INFORMATION

TV: BTN

WHEN: Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST

WHO: Michigan Wolverines at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

PROJECTED MICHIGAN STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Zavier Simpson

6-0/190

Sr.

Simpson averages 12.5 points is second in the country averaging 8.0 apg.

Eli Brooks

6-1/185

Jr.

Brooks is a dangerous shooter, hitting 40.6% from the field and 38.8% from three.

Franz Wagner

6-9/205

Fr.

Recently had 16pts and 8rebs in big win over Indiana.

Isaiah Livers

6-9/235

Jr.

Missed first game vs. Rutgers, but leads UM in scoring this season, with 13.4ppg.

Jon Teske

7-1/265

Sr.

He averages 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Also, finished with 13pts and 7rebs in first game versus Rutgers.
TEAM STATISTICS
STAT RUTGERS MICHIGAN

Points Per Game

70.5

75.7

Opp. Points Per Game

61.7

68.2

Field Goal Percentage

.448

.460

Opp. FG Percentage

.379

.418

3PT Percentage

.307

.348

Opp. 3PT Percentage

.316

.313

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.04

1.33

Rebounding Margin

+6.6

+1.3

Blocks Per Game

4.8

4.7
KENPOM RATINGS - ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RANKS
CATEGORY RUTGERS MICHIGAN

Overall

29th

14th

Offensive Efficiency

68th

26th

Defensive Efficiency

11th

25th

Tempo

234th

168th

Strength Of Schedule

36th

1st

MICHIGAN RECORD THIS SEASON: 15-9 (6-7) / Notable wins against No. 6 North Carolina, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 16 Michigan State and No. 25 Rutgers.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan leading the series 11-0.

{{ article.author_name }}