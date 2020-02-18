PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops to host Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday
The Rutgers men's basketball team is coming off a big 15-point win over No. 22 Illinois on Sunday and they are hoping to to keep their undefeated home winning streak alive.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights will welcome the Michigan Wolverines to town for yet another Big Ten Conference matchup inside the RAC.
GAME INFORMATION
TV: BTN
WHEN: Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST
WHO: Michigan Wolverines at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-0/190
|
Sr.
|
Simpson averages 12.5 points is second in the country averaging 8.0 apg.
|
6-1/185
|
Jr.
|
Brooks is a dangerous shooter, hitting 40.6% from the field and 38.8% from three.
|
6-9/205
|
Fr.
|
Recently had 16pts and 8rebs in big win over Indiana.
|
6-9/235
|
Jr.
|
Missed first game vs. Rutgers, but leads UM in scoring this season, with 13.4ppg.
|
7-1/265
|
Sr.
|
He averages 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Also, finished with 13pts and 7rebs in first game versus Rutgers.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|MICHIGAN
|
Points Per Game
|
70.5
|
75.7
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
61.7
|
68.2
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.448
|
.460
|
Opp. FG Percentage
|
.379
|
.418
|
3PT Percentage
|
.307
|
.348
|
Opp. 3PT Percentage
|
.316
|
.313
|
Assist / Turnover Ratio
|
1.04
|
1.33
|
Rebounding Margin
|
+6.6
|
+1.3
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.8
|
4.7
|CATEGORY
|RUTGERS
|MICHIGAN
|
Overall
|
29th
|
14th
|
Offensive Efficiency
|
68th
|
26th
|
Defensive Efficiency
|
11th
|
25th
|
Tempo
|
234th
|
168th
|
Strength Of Schedule
|
36th
|
1st
MICHIGAN RECORD THIS SEASON: 15-9 (6-7) / Notable wins against No. 6 North Carolina, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 16 Michigan State and No. 25 Rutgers.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan leading the series 11-0.
--------------------------------------------------------------
