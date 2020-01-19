PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops hosting Minnesota Gophers on Sunday
The Rutgers men's basketball team is coming off their fourth conference victory of the season after beating a pesky Indiana Hoosiers team on Wednesday night, 59-50.
On Sunday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights will welcome another Big Ten opponent to the RAC, as the Minnesota Golden Gophers come to town.
GAME INFORMATION
TV: BTN
WHEN: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM: Minnesota - 31 / Rutgers - 28
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-2/195
|
So.
|
Arguably the team's best all-around player, averages 16.5ppg, 7.3apg, 5.3rpg.
|
6-4/200
|
Jr.
|
After sitting out last season due to transfer, the former Vandy product is averaging 9.4 points per game.
|
6-4/200
|
Jr.
|
Scored in double digits nine times so far this season, with a season high of 34 against Oklahoma State.
|
Alihan Demir
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
The Drexel grad transfer has emerged as a third scoring option recently dropping 13pts, 5rebs and 2asts vs. Michigan.
|
6-10/240
|
So.
|
The former top 60 recruit has taken a big leap this offseason, jumping from 10.8ppg to now 20.3ppg.
MINNESOTA RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-7 (4-3) / Notable wins against No. 3 Ohio State, No. 19 Michigan and Penn State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th matchup between the two schools. Minnesota leads the series 3-8 with each team winning one game a piece last season.