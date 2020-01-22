PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops hits the road to take on Iowa Hawkeyes
The Rutgers men's basketball team is getting ready to hit the road after a couple of home conference victories against both Indiana and Minnesota this past week.
On the flip side, the Iowa Hawkeyes are entering this matchup on a three game winning streak, beating No. 12 Maryland, Northwestern and most recently No. 19 Michigan on Friday afternoon.
This Wednesday night, the Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes will face off in a showdown of ranked teams as Rutgers comes in at No. 24 and Iowa at No. 19.
GAME INFORMATION
TV: BTN
WHEN: Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. EST
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Iowa Hawkeyes
WHERE: Carver Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)
KENPOM: Rutgers - 25 / Iowa - 14
TOP RECRUIT ON EACH TEAM:
IOWA:
RUTGERS:
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-0/185
|
Fr.
|
The Cardinal Hayes alum / true freshman has scored in double-digits five times this season.
|
6-3/195
|
Fr.
|
Recently scored 21 points against No. 19 Michigan on Friday, along with 4rebs, 3asts, and 1blk.
|
6-5/205
|
So.
|
Former four-star recruit is averaging 6.7ppg, 4.6rpg and 3.7apg this season.
|
6-6/210
|
So.
|
The No. 43 recruit in the class of 2018 is averaging 14.8ppg, while shooting 48.8% from the field and 42.4% from three.
|
6-10/240
|
So.
|
Ranked the No. 6 overall scorer this season, averaging 22.9ppg on 55.6%.
IOWA RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-5 (4-3) / Notable wins against No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 12 Maryland and No. 19 Michigan.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the ninth matchup between the two schools. Iowa leads the series 2-8, but Rutgers holds the most recent victory, beating the Hawkeyes at home last March by a score of 86-72.