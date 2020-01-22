The Rutgers men's basketball team is getting ready to hit the road after a couple of home conference victories against both Indiana and Minnesota this past week.

On the flip side, the Iowa Hawkeyes are entering this matchup on a three game winning streak, beating No. 12 Maryland, Northwestern and most recently No. 19 Michigan on Friday afternoon.

This Wednesday night, the Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes will face off in a showdown of ranked teams as Rutgers comes in at No. 24 and Iowa at No. 19.

