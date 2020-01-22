News More News
PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops hits the road to take on Iowa Hawkeyes

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The Rutgers men's basketball team is getting ready to hit the road after a couple of home conference victories against both Indiana and Minnesota this past week.

On the flip side, the Iowa Hawkeyes are entering this matchup on a three game winning streak, beating No. 12 Maryland, Northwestern and most recently No. 19 Michigan on Friday afternoon.

This Wednesday night, the Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes will face off in a showdown of ranked teams as Rutgers comes in at No. 24 and Iowa at No. 19.

GAME INFORMATION

TV: BTN

WHEN: Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. EST

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Iowa Hawkeyes

WHERE: Carver Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

KENPOM: Rutgers - 25 / Iowa - 14

TOP RECRUIT ON EACH TEAM:

IOWA:

RUTGERS:

PROJECTED IOWA STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Joe Toussaint

6-0/185

Fr.

The Cardinal Hayes alum / true freshman has scored in double-digits five times this season.

CJ Frederick

6-3/195

Fr.

Recently scored 21 points against No. 19 Michigan on Friday, along with 4rebs, 3asts, and 1blk.

Connor McCaffery

6-5/205

So.

Former four-star recruit is averaging 6.7ppg, 4.6rpg and 3.7apg this season.

Joe Wieskamp

6-6/210

So.

The No. 43 recruit in the class of 2018 is averaging 14.8ppg, while shooting 48.8% from the field and 42.4% from three.

Luka Garza

6-10/240

So.

Ranked the No. 6 overall scorer this season, averaging 22.9ppg on 55.6%.

IOWA RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-5 (4-3) / Notable wins against No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 12 Maryland and No. 19 Michigan.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the ninth matchup between the two schools. Iowa leads the series 2-8, but Rutgers holds the most recent victory, beating the Hawkeyes at home last March by a score of 86-72.

{{ article.author_name }}