PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops heads to Wisconsin for Sunday matchup
The Rutgers men's basketball team suffered a tough six-point loss earlier in the week against Michigan at home, but they are hoping to bounce back and earn a couple of road weeks to help secure an NCAA tournament bid.
This Sunday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights will head out to the midwest to take on the Wisconsin Badgers, as they hope to snag at least one more road victory on the year to help secure the highly coveted NCAA Tournament bid.
GAME INFORMATION
TV: BTN
WHEN: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Wisconsin Badgers
WHERE: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-0/184
|
Jr.
|
Leads the team in asst. per game (4.0) and steals per game (0.8), to go along with his 9.7 points per game.
|
6-4/206
|
Jr.
|
Potential to go off at any moment, recently score 30 points against Nebraska.
|
6-8/217
|
Jr.
|
Finished with 19pts and 7 rebounds earlier this week in the four-point win over Purdue.
|
6-11/235
|
Jr.
|
Leads the Badgers in two categories this season - 13.5ppg and 2.1bpg.
|
6-10/248
|
Jr.
|
Didn't play vs. RU in December, but recently managed to get a double-double against NBA talented big Daniel Oturu.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|WISCONSIN
|
Points Per Game
|
69.8
|
66.5
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
61.6
|
61.9
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.444
|
.422
|
Opp. FG Percentage
|
.381
|
.407
|
3PT Percentage
|
.301
|
.343
|
Opp. 3PT Percentage
|
.314
|
.339
|
Assist / Turnover Ratio
|
1.03
|
1.19
|
Rebounding Margin
|
+6.5
|
-0.4
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.7
|
3.8
|CATEGORY
|RUTGERS
|WISCONSIN
|
Overall
|
31st
|
28th
|
Offensive Efficiency
|
78th
|
52nd
|
Defensive Efficiency
|
9th
|
19th
|
Tempo
|
242th
|
345th
|
Strength Of Schedule
|
34th
|
9th
WISCONSIN RECORD THIS SEASON: 16-10 (9-6) / Notable wins against No. 5 Ohio State, No. 15 Michigan State (2), No. 17 Maryland and No. 20 Penn State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th matchup between the two schools, with Wisconsin leading the series 3-7.
--------------------------------------------------------------
