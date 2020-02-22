News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-22 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops heads to Wisconsin for Sunday matchup

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The Rutgers men's basketball team suffered a tough six-point loss earlier in the week against Michigan at home, but they are hoping to bounce back and earn a couple of road weeks to help secure an NCAA tournament bid.

This Sunday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights will head out to the midwest to take on the Wisconsin Badgers, as they hope to snag at least one more road victory on the year to help secure the highly coveted NCAA Tournament bid.

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!

GAME INFORMATION

TV: BTN

WHEN: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Wisconsin Badgers

WHERE: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)

PROJECTED WISCONSIN STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

D'Mitrik Trice

6-0/184

Jr.

Leads the team in asst. per game (4.0) and steals per game (0.8), to go along with his 9.7 points per game.

Brad Davison

6-4/206

Jr.

Potential to go off at any moment, recently score 30 points against Nebraska.

Aleem Ford

6-8/217

Jr.

Finished with 19pts and 7 rebounds earlier this week in the four-point win over Purdue.

Nate Reuvers

6-11/235

Jr.

Leads the Badgers in two categories this season - 13.5ppg and 2.1bpg.

Micah Potter

6-10/248

Jr.

Didn't play vs. RU in December, but recently managed to get a double-double against NBA talented big Daniel Oturu.
TEAM STATISTICS
STAT RUTGERS WISCONSIN

Points Per Game

69.8

66.5

Opp. Points Per Game

61.6

61.9

Field Goal Percentage

.444

.422

Opp. FG Percentage

.381

.407

3PT Percentage

.301

.343

Opp. 3PT Percentage

.314

.339

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.03

1.19

Rebounding Margin

+6.5

-0.4

Blocks Per Game

4.7

3.8
KENPOM RATINGS - ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RANKS
CATEGORY RUTGERS WISCONSIN

Overall

31st

28th

Offensive Efficiency

78th

52nd

Defensive Efficiency

9th

19th

Tempo

242th

345th

Strength Of Schedule

34th

9th

WISCONSIN RECORD THIS SEASON: 16-10 (9-6) / Notable wins against No. 5 Ohio State, No. 15 Michigan State (2), No. 17 Maryland and No. 20 Penn State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th matchup between the two schools, with Wisconsin leading the series 3-7.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}