The Rutgers Football team is back home once more as they are set to welcome the Illinois Fighting Illini to town for yet another Big Ten Conference matchup.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

RUNNING BACK MIKE ESPTEIN

THE SKINNY: Running Back Mike Epstein is one of the most talented offensive players returning for the Illinois offense. Epstein currently has 207 rushing yards with 2 rushing touchdowns on 32 attempts. He’s averaging 6.5 rushing yards per carry when running with the football. Epstein missed the remainder of the 2019 season with an injury but when healthy he’s a tough runner between the tackles who possess a sudden burst when getting downhill. Epstein’s role and durability for the Illinois offense will be key if they want to have any success moving forward.

WIDE RECEIVER JOSH IMATORBEHEBHE

THE SKINNY: Senior Wide Receiver Josh Imatorbehebhe is a very talented receiver with freaky athleticism. Imatorbhebhbe is a natural pass catcher who is able to attack the football at its highest point when thrown his direction. He’s a fluid route runner who can do damage to a secondary in all three phases of the passing game (short, intermediate, and vertical). Imatorhbheebe is physical on the outside which allows him to be consistent in winning 50-50 throws. He’s also very effective with the football after the catch.

DEFENSIVE BACK TONY ADAMS

THE SKINNY: The leader for back end of the defense is Senior Defensive Back Tony Adams who is the leading tackler for the Illinois defense with 26 total tackles (12 solo, 14 assist) so far this season. Adams has seen the field as a true freshman and provides experience for the Illinois secondary. When looking at Adams play, he has good range as a cover corner but is very physical in helping in the run game. For the 2020 season Adams will be playing safety so the versatility he brings in being able to play multiple positions within a defense makes him that much better of a defender.