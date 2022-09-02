News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-02 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to open season versus Boston College

Anthony Siciliano • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer

Rutgers Football is back and the Scarlet Knights are all set to take the field on Saturday afternoon versus former Big East Conference foe Boston College.

This will be a matchup between student and master as Greg Schiano will take on one of his former assistant coaches in Jeff Hafley up at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME NOTES....

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Boston College Eagles

WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST || ACC Network

WHERE: Alumni Stadium (44,500) -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

SPREAD: Boston College -7pts || Over/Under 48pts

SERIES RECORD: Boston College leads the series (20-6-1) || BC on 11 game win streak

2021 EAGLES BY THE NUMBERS...

RECORD: 6-6 (2-6)

BOWL: Military Bowl vs. East Carolina (CANCELED)

POINTS PER GAME: 24.7 points

POINTS AGAINST: 22.2 points

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 184.8yds

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 165.3yds

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 173.5yds

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 170.8yds

TURNOVER MARGIN: -1

KEY BOSTON COLLEGE PLAYERS ON OFFENSE

QB Phil Jurkovec (52-of-96 for 914yds / 7TDs and 4INTs) injured last year

RB Pat Garwo III (205-1,045 7 TDS)

WR Zay Flowers (44-746 5 TDS)

KEY BOSTON COLLEGE PLAYERS ON DEFENSE  

DT Cam Horsley (40 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks)

LB Vinny DePalma (54 tackles)

DB Josh DeBerry (49 tackles, 2 INT)

KEY BOSTON COLLEGE PLAYERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS)

K Connor Lytton (11-12 / FG long of 49yds / 2-of-2 from 40-49yds)

P Grant Carlson (2,344 yards, longest punt of 72 yards)

2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR BOSTON COLLEGE....

{{ article.author_name }}