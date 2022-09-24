News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-24 06:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to host Iowa for first night game since 2017

Anthony Siciliano • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Rutgers Football is back and the Scarlet Knights are all set to take the field on Saturday night inside of SHI Stadium with a crowd for the first time since the 2017 season.

This will be a matchup between two stout defenses and questionable offenses as both Rutgers and Iowa sit at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference in total offense, but near the top in total defense.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

GAME NOTES....

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

WHEN: Saturday at 7:00pm EST || FS!

WHERE: SHI Stadium (52,454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Iowa 7.5pts || Over/Under 34.5pts

SERIES RECORD: Iowa leads (2-0-0)

PREGAME COVERAGE....

- IOWA GAME THREAD

- RECRUIT VISITOR LIST

- WEDNESDAY PRACTICE NOTES FROM SCHIANO

- VIDEO -- HC Kirk Ferentz previews Rutgers week

- HAWKEYE REPORT OFFERS PREVIEW PODCAST

- TKR TV: NCAA 14 SIM -- RUTGERS FOOTBALL VS IOWA

- TKR TV: HC GREG SCHIANO PREVIEWS IOWA MATCHUP

- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS

- PODCAST: PREVIEWING IOWA GAME WITH LOCKED ON IOWA'S TRENT CONDON

2021 HAWKEYES BY THE NUMBERS...

RECORD: 10-4 (7-2)

POINTS PER GAME: 23.4 points

POINTS AGAINST: 21.8 points

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 180.1 yards

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 123.6 yards

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 214.5 yards

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 114.4 yards

KEY IOWA PLAYERS ON OFFENSE

QB Spencer Petras (37-of-77 for 376yds / 1 TD)

RB Kaleb Johnson (14 rushes for 116yds / 2 TDs)

WR Arland Bruce IV (9 rec. for 127yds / 1 TD)

KEY IOWA PLAYERS ON DEFENSE  

LB Jack Campbell (30 total tackles)

DB Cooper DeJean (17 total tackles / 2 INT)

KEY IOWA PLAYERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS)

K Drew Stevens (2-of-2 / long of 43yds)

P Troy Taylor (13 inside the 20 / 11 total of 50+ yards)

TOP TRANSFER ADDITION FOR IOWA....

2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR IOWA....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}