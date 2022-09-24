PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to host Iowa for first night game since 2017
Rutgers Football is back and the Scarlet Knights are all set to take the field on Saturday night inside of SHI Stadium with a crowd for the first time since the 2017 season.
This will be a matchup between two stout defenses and questionable offenses as both Rutgers and Iowa sit at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference in total offense, but near the top in total defense.
With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME NOTES....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
WHEN: Saturday at 7:00pm EST || FS!
WHERE: SHI Stadium (52,454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Iowa 7.5pts || Over/Under 34.5pts
SERIES RECORD: Iowa leads (2-0-0)
PREGAME COVERAGE....
2021 HAWKEYES BY THE NUMBERS...
RECORD: 10-4 (7-2)
POINTS PER GAME: 23.4 points
POINTS AGAINST: 21.8 points
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 180.1 yards
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 123.6 yards
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 214.5 yards
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 114.4 yards
KEY IOWA PLAYERS ON OFFENSE
QB Spencer Petras (37-of-77 for 376yds / 1 TD)
RB Kaleb Johnson (14 rushes for 116yds / 2 TDs)
WR Arland Bruce IV (9 rec. for 127yds / 1 TD)
KEY IOWA PLAYERS ON DEFENSE
LB Jack Campbell (30 total tackles)
DB Cooper DeJean (17 total tackles / 2 INT)
KEY IOWA PLAYERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS)
K Drew Stevens (2-of-2 / long of 43yds)
P Troy Taylor (13 inside the 20 / 11 total of 50+ yards)
TOP TRANSFER ADDITION FOR IOWA....
2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR IOWA....
--------------------------------------------------------------
