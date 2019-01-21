PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball welcomes Nebraska to town
The Rutgers men's basketball team has hit a bit of a rough patch ever since they upset No. 16 Ohio State a couple weeks back. Just this past week Rutgers suffered losses to Purdue and Northwestern.
Today the Scarlet Knights will look to bounce back from their losing streak as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Monday afternoon matchup.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest
WHEN: Monday at 8pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-9) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-5)
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 125 / Nebraska - 12
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/180
|
So.
|
Finished with 12 points, 4 assists and 2 steals versus Northwestern.
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
The former four-star recently had his second game in a row where he finished with 16+ points.
|
6-6/230
|
Fr.
|
Despite a poor shooting performance against Northwestern, Harper still managed 6 pts and 5 rebs
|
6-9/245
|
Jr.
|
Former JUCO big man posted another solid performance recently finishing with 9 pts, 10 rebs, 2 stls and a block vs. Northwestern.
|
7-0/275
|
5th-Sr.
|
Doorson fouled out against NW, but he did manage to 3 pts and 4 rebounds in the game.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Averaging 13.2 points per game this season while shooting 44.6% from the field.
|
Thomas Allen
|
6-1/184
|
So.
|
In his first year as a starter, Allen has become a solid shooter averaging 40% from beyond the arc on the year.
|
James Palmer
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
The senior guard has been killing it lately, in three of the past five games he's finished with 20+ points.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
The teams leading rebounder is averaging 6.5 boars per game to go along with 10.9 points per game.
|
Issac Copeland
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
The former Georgetown product has been very productive over the past year and a half, averaging 14.2 points per game this season.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-5 (3-4) / Significant wins against Seton Hall, Clemson and No. 25 Indiana.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th contest between the two schools, and Nebraska leads the series 3-7 with the most recent victory coming last year when the Cornhuskers beat Rutgers, 67-55.
--------------------------------------------------------------