The Rutgers men's basketball team has hit a bit of a rough patch ever since they upset No. 16 Ohio State a couple weeks back. Just this past week Rutgers suffered losses to Purdue and Northwestern.

Today the Scarlet Knights will look to bounce back from their losing streak as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Monday afternoon matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest

WHEN: Monday at 8pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-9) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-5)

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 125 / Nebraska - 12