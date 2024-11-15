Advertisement
Published Nov 15, 2024
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball welcomes Monmouth to town for Friday night game
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back at Jersey Mike's Arena again later today, as they welcome a local opponent in the Monmouth Hawks to town for another out of conference game.

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Monmouth Hawks

WHEN: Friday at 6:30pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -19.5pts || Over/Under set at 145.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM23-24 NET RANKINGESPN BPIKenPomT-RANK

Rutgers

103

58

64

26

Monmouth

193

245

295

272

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 MONMOUTH RECORD: 0-3 / Losses versus Michigan St, Northern Illinois and Temple.

SERIES HISTORY: Rutgers lead the all-time series 10-1, but Monmouth has the most recent win in the series between the two defeating Rutgers 73-67 back in 2015. This will be the first time the two have played since Steve Pikiell took over as head coach.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

Advertisement