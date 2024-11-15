PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball welcomes Monmouth to town for Friday night game

Rutgers Basketball is back at Jersey Mike's Arena again later today, as they welcome a local opponent in the Monmouth Hawks to town for another out of conference game.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Monmouth Hawks
WHEN: Friday at 6:30pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -19.5pts || Over/Under set at 145.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 MONMOUTH RECORD: 0-3 / Losses versus Michigan St, Northern Illinois and Temple.
SERIES HISTORY: Rutgers lead the all-time series 10-1, but Monmouth has the most recent win in the series between the two defeating Rutgers 73-67 back in 2015. This will be the first time the two have played since Steve Pikiell took over as head coach.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
