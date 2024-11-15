PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball welcomes Monmouth to town for Friday night game

Rutgers Basketball is back at Jersey Mike's Arena again later today, as they welcome a local opponent in the Monmouth Hawks to town for another out of conference game.

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE