 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus No. 5 Purdue
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-20 06:58:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus No. 5 Purdue

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again on Sunday in another Big Ten matchup as they head out to the Midwest to take on the highly ranked Purdue Boilermakers.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE

SPREAD: Rutgers +12.5 || O/U 138.5 points

WHEN: Sunday at 5:30pm EST

WHERE: Mackey Complex -- West Lafayette, IN

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE RUTGERS HOOPS FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RUTGERS || PURDUE

ESPN BPI: No. 68 || No. 8

KENPOM: No. 68 || No. 12

SAGARIN: No. 56 || No. 6

NET Rankings: No. 75 || No. 10

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....  

TV: FS1 (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: FS1 on Fox Sports

RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....  

PURDUE RECORD: 23-4 (12-4) / Notable wins versus Villanova, Illinois (x2) Iowa (x2) and Ohio State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 18th matchup between the two schools, with Purdue leading the series 12-5. The most recent game in the series came back in December of 2021 when the Scarlet Knights defeated the Boilermakers on a game winning half court shot from Ron Harper Jr.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}