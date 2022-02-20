PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus No. 5 Purdue
Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again on Sunday in another Big Ten matchup as they head out to the Midwest to take on the highly ranked Purdue Boilermakers.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE
SPREAD: Rutgers +12.5 || O/U 138.5 points
WHEN: Sunday at 5:30pm EST
WHERE: Mackey Complex -- West Lafayette, IN
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RUTGERS || PURDUE
ESPN BPI: No. 68 || No. 8
KENPOM: No. 68 || No. 12
SAGARIN: No. 56 || No. 6
NET Rankings: No. 75 || No. 10
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: FS1 (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: FS1 on Fox Sports
RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
PURDUE RECORD: 23-4 (12-4) / Notable wins versus Villanova, Illinois (x2) Iowa (x2) and Ohio State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 18th matchup between the two schools, with Purdue leading the series 12-5. The most recent game in the series came back in December of 2021 when the Scarlet Knights defeated the Boilermakers on a game winning half court shot from Ron Harper Jr.
--------------------------------------------------------------
