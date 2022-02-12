 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus No. 14 Wisconsin
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-12 08:50:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus No. 14 Wisconsin

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again this Saturday afternoon in another Big Ten matchup as they are set to travel out west to take on the No. 14 ranked Wisconsin Badgers.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE

SPREAD: Rutgers +8.5 || O/U set at 132.5

WHEN: Saturday at 2:30pm EST

WHERE: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RUTGERS || WISCONSIN

ESPN BPI: No. 83 || No. 23

KENPOM: No. 84 || No. 23

SAGARIN: No. 66 || No. 23

NET Rankings: No. 91 || No. 19

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....  

TV: FS1 (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: FS1 on Fox Sports

SIRIUS/XM: Channel 383

RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....  

WISCONSIN RECORD: 11-10 (2-10) / Notable wins versus Houston, Ohio State and Marquette

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools, with Wisconsin leading the series 9-3. The most recent game in the series came back in January of 2021 when the Badgers defeated the Scarlet Knights by a score of 60-54.

