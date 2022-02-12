PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus No. 14 Wisconsin
Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again this Saturday afternoon in another Big Ten matchup as they are set to travel out west to take on the No. 14 ranked Wisconsin Badgers.
SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE
SPREAD: Rutgers +8.5 || O/U set at 132.5
WHEN: Saturday at 2:30pm EST
WHERE: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RUTGERS || WISCONSIN
ESPN BPI: No. 83 || No. 23
KENPOM: No. 84 || No. 23
SAGARIN: No. 66 || No. 23
NET Rankings: No. 91 || No. 19
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: FS1 (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: FS1 on Fox Sports
SIRIUS/XM: Channel 383
RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
WISCONSIN RECORD: 11-10 (2-10) / Notable wins versus Houston, Ohio State and Marquette
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools, with Wisconsin leading the series 9-3. The most recent game in the series came back in January of 2021 when the Badgers defeated the Scarlet Knights by a score of 60-54.
