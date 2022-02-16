PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus No. 12 Illinois
Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again on Wednesday in another Big Ten matchup as they welcome the No. 12-ranked Illinois fighting Illini to town.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE
SPREAD: Rutgers +4.5 || O/U set at 134.0
WHEN: Wednesday at 7:00pm EST
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RUTGERS || ILLINOIS
ESPN BPI: No. 73 || No. 13
KENPOM: No. 75 || No. 15
SAGARIN: No. 62 || No. 12
NET Rankings: No. 81 || No. 13
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN on Fox Sports
RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
ILLINOIS RECORD: 18-6 (11-3) / Notable wins versus Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools, with Illinois leading the series 10-3. The most recent game in the series came back in December of 2021 when the Fighting Illini defeated the Scarlet Knights by a score of 86-51.
--------------------------------------------------------------
