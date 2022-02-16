 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus No. 12 Illinois
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-16 09:01:30 -0600') }} basketball

PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus No. 12 Illinois

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again on Wednesday in another Big Ten matchup as they welcome the No. 12-ranked Illinois fighting Illini to town.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE

SPREAD: Rutgers +4.5 || O/U set at 134.0

WHEN: Wednesday at 7:00pm EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE RUTGERS HOOPS FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RUTGERS || ILLINOIS

ESPN BPI: No. 73 || No. 13

KENPOM: No. 75 || No. 15

SAGARIN: No. 62 || No. 12

NET Rankings: No. 81 || No. 13

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....  

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN on Fox Sports

RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....  

ILLINOIS RECORD: 18-6 (11-3) / Notable wins versus Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools, with Illinois leading the series 10-3. The most recent game in the series came back in December of 2021 when the Fighting Illini defeated the Scarlet Knights by a score of 86-51.

{{ article.author_name }}