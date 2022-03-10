PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Iowa Part II
Rutgers Basketball earned themselves a double this past Sunday in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, but it's finally time for them to hit the Hardwood once again as they will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes late Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals.
But before tip-off, let's check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE
SPREAD: TBD
WHEN: Friday at 2:00pm EST
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RUTGERS || IOWA
ESPN BPI: No. 72 || No. 14
KENPOM: No. 73 || No. 14
SAGARIN: No. 59 || No. 15
NET Rankings: No. 78 || No. 15
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN on Fox Sports
RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
IOWA RECORD: 23-9 (12-8) / Notable wins versus Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools, with Iowa leading the series 3-9. However the most recent game in the series belongs to the Scarlet Knights who defeated the Hawkeyes 48-46 a few months back in mid January 2022.
--------------------------------------------------------------
