 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Indiana
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-02 07:31:05 -0600') }}

PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Indiana

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again on Wednesday in another Big Ten matchup as they head to the Midwest to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in their final road game of the regular season.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE

SPREAD: Indiana -5 || Over/Under set at 131.5 points.

WHEN: Wednesday at 7:00pm EST

WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE RUTGERS HOOPS FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RUTGERS || INDIANA

ESPN BPI: No. 77 || No. 38

KENPOM: No. 76 || No. 42

SAGARIN: No. 63 || No. 32

NET Rankings: No. 83 || No. 44

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....  

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN on Fox Sports

RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....  

INDIANA RECORD: 18-10 / Notable wins versus Notre Dame, Ohio State and Purdue.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan leading the series 7-6. However most recent game in the series belongs to the Scarlet Knights who defeated the Hoosiers 61-50 back in March 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}