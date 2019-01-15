Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 16:34:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Prep School WR/TE Malaney talks about his Rutgers commitment

Hmzmlqtric4m3gezaeej
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

On Monday afternoon, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights landed yet another preferred walk on commitment in the class of 2019 when WR/TE Jake Malaney announced his decision to commit via Twitter. Malaney i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}