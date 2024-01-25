The 2024 Rutgers Baseball season is less than a month away from their season opener against Winthrop, but before the season kicks off, let's preview what this year's team will look like. In our first season preview, TKR takes a look at the projected weekend rotation heading into the year as the Scarlet Knights return some good pitching from last season including Freshman All-American Christian Coppola along with a good mix of veterans.

Advertisement

FRIDAY STARTER -- RHP CHRISTIAN COPPOLA

After a strong freshman season, Coppola is back and is looking to build off his rookie campaign. Coppola was a Second Team All-American last season and even earned a roster spot in the Team USA Collegiate National Team. As a freshman, Coppola made thirteen starts. Coppola posted a 5-5 record with a 3.68 ERA, a .240 opponent batting average, and 71 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched. He also had a 1.33 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 last season. Coppola is a workhorse pitcher in the Scarlet Knights pitching staff. He has a four-pitch mix that includes a low-90s fastball that sits at 93 mph. He has a good breaking ball in the low 80s. Coppola also features a cutter and changeup in his pitching arsenal.

SATURDAY STARTER -- JUSTIN SINIBALDI

Senior left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi had a breakout junior season and should have a bigger role for Rutgers this season. Sinibaldi should open the season in their weekend rotation after spending most of his collegiate career in the bullpen. In his first two seasons at Rutgers, Sinibaldi struggled on the mound as he’d get hit hard and would also have a wild tendency. In his junior season, Sinibaldi took a big step forward. He posted a 5-1 record with a 2.64 ERA in thirteen appearances and eight starts. The Scarlet Knights are hoping to see more of junior season Justin Sinibaldi heading into this season. The senior southpaw doesn’t possess an overpowering fastball but can reach in the low 90s and has a tight breaking pitch that gets a lot of swing-and-miss.

SUNDAY STARTER -- ZACK KONSTATINOVSKY