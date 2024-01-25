Predicting the 2024 Weekend Rotation of Rutgers Baseball
The 2024 Rutgers Baseball season is less than a month away from their season opener against Winthrop, but before the season kicks off, let's preview what this year's team will look like.
In our first season preview, TKR takes a look at the projected weekend rotation heading into the year as the Scarlet Knights return some good pitching from last season including Freshman All-American Christian Coppola along with a good mix of veterans.
FRIDAY STARTER -- RHP CHRISTIAN COPPOLA
After a strong freshman season, Coppola is back and is looking to build off his rookie campaign. Coppola was a Second Team All-American last season and even earned a roster spot in the Team USA Collegiate National Team.
As a freshman, Coppola made thirteen starts. Coppola posted a 5-5 record with a 3.68 ERA, a .240 opponent batting average, and 71 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched. He also had a 1.33 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 last season.
Coppola is a workhorse pitcher in the Scarlet Knights pitching staff. He has a four-pitch mix that includes a low-90s fastball that sits at 93 mph. He has a good breaking ball in the low 80s. Coppola also features a cutter and changeup in his pitching arsenal.
SATURDAY STARTER -- JUSTIN SINIBALDI
Senior left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi had a breakout junior season and should have a bigger role for Rutgers this season. Sinibaldi should open the season in their weekend rotation after spending most of his collegiate career in the bullpen.
In his first two seasons at Rutgers, Sinibaldi struggled on the mound as he’d get hit hard and would also have a wild tendency. In his junior season, Sinibaldi took a big step forward. He posted a 5-1 record with a 2.64 ERA in thirteen appearances and eight starts.
The Scarlet Knights are hoping to see more of junior season Justin Sinibaldi heading into this season. The senior southpaw doesn’t possess an overpowering fastball but can reach in the low 90s and has a tight breaking pitch that gets a lot of swing-and-miss.
SUNDAY STARTER -- ZACK KONSTATINOVSKY
The Sunday starter for the Scarlet Knights is a toss-up between some of their veteran arms and a talented freshman. I’ll go with the freshman to kick off the season as their Sunday starter in Zack Konstantinovsky.
The freshman pitcher out of North Brunswick High School is a talented pitcher who has pitched well in the fall and could be one of the best freshmen pitchers in the Big Ten. Konstantinovsky has a three-pitch mix that includes a low-90s fastball with a good slider and changeup. He can also pound the strike zone and force weak contact.
If Rutgers decides to go with another option for their Sunday starter role, I could see them picking fifth-year senior Jake Marshall. The former Le Moyne transfer made sixteen appearances and ten starts. Some other Sunday starter options are St. John’s transfer, Sonny Fauci, sophomore RHP Ethan Bowen, and redshirt freshman LHP Donovan Zsak.
--------------------------------------------------------------
