Power Five Power Rankings: Week 3
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books. Here's how Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell ranks the Power Five conferences after all of the action this past weekend.
*****
*****
1. SEC
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Florida
4. Ole Miss
5. Texas A&M
6. Kentucky
7. Arkansas
8. Auburn
9. LSU
10. Missouri
12. Tennessee
13. South Carolina
14. Vanderbilt
*****
2. BIG TEN
1. Penn State
2. Iowa
4. Michigan
5. Ohio State
6. Maryland
7. Wisconsin
8. Rutgers
9. Indiana
10. Purdue
11. Minnesota
12. Illinois
13. Nebraska
14. Northwestern
*****
3. BIG 12
1. Oklahoma
2. Kansas State
3. TCU
4. Texas
5. Iowa State
7. Texas Tech
8. Baylor
10. Kansas
*****
4. ACC
1. Clemson
5. NC State
6. Virginia
7. Wake Forest
8. Miami
9. Pitt
10. Louisville
11. Duke
12. Syracuse
13. Georgia Tech
14. Florida State
*****
5. PAC-12
1. Oregon
2. Stanford
3. USC
4. UCLA
6. Colorado
7. Utah
8. Oregon State
10. Washington
11. Cal
12. Arizona