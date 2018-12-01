Positively looking ahead to 2019 for Rutgers football
The 2018 season didn’t exactly go as planned for head coach Chris Ash and the Rutgers football team. At Big Ten Media Day in July, Ash talked about reaching a bowl game in year No. 3. That obviously didn’t happen as the Scarlet Knights finished with a 1-11 record and winless in the conference, but Rutgers did in fact play better down the stretch.
“You look at that football team out there and we have a lot of guys coming back and a lot of things we can build around. The last five weeks I think we’ve been playing some of our best football and we are going to focus on that and move forward and continue to get better,” Ash said after the season finale.
Athletic Director Patrick Hobbs revealed that Ash will in fact be back for at least a fourth year “On the Banks”. He’s heard the noise. So has Ash. The team disappointed this season and even the most loyal fans have jumped ship.
Nonetheless, Ash believes he can and still will turn the program around. It starts with the positives including the underclassmen and the fact the Scarlet Knights played tough against the “harder” games against Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State, and even Northwestern, the West Division champ.
“I’m very confident,” he said. “This was a challenging season for not only myself, our staff, the coaches, the players, the fans - I get it because it was a challenging season. It was both disappointing and frustrating at times. ...The noise on the outside, I’m not naive. Our job is to block it out and build on the positive things and develop our players.
“We are going to focus on the positives and we had a lot of them. We had a lot of young players playing and we did exactly what I hoped we would do and play our best football down the stretch at the end.”
So what’s next on the agenda to get back on track?
“We are going to continue to work, to develop, and we will go back through and evaluate every single aspect of the program. We will look at personnel, look at coaching, look at schemes, and we will continue to recruit to fit the needs of our team. I really like a lot of the players that are coming back. They need to get bigger, stronger and we have to stay consistent with some of the things we are doing. I’m really excited and fired up about some of them.”
While Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty will be return, other staff members inevitably won’t be, but the head coach declined to talk much about that.
“When you 1-11, everyone wants to talk about what are the answers. Like I said I will go through and look at every thing that we do and make the necessary adjustments or changes to move the program forward,” Ash said. “Nothing will hold us back from doing that. No comments on what we will do moving forward at this moment.”
Here are a few positives heading into 2019:
Young guys shined
All year long, Ash harped on the fact that the was young and still learning and in the early stages of development. While the starting defense had numerous senior starters, the offense did not. There were also underclassmen who got tons of playing on defense and special teams as well. A couple of returning players Rutgers fans should be excited about include: RBs Raheem Blackshear (leading rusher/receiver) and Isiah Pacheco (explosive), TE Travis Vokolek (came on strong late), WR Bo Melton (if he can put it together), OL Jonah Jackson (best lineman on team and co-captain), Raiqwon O’Neal (potential starter), Reggie Sutton (gained valauble playing time this year), DLs Mike Tverdov and Elorm Lumor (both pass rushers), DT Will Previlon (came on strong late), LB Tyshon Fogg (finally has his chance), CB Avery Young (played admirably as a true freshman starter), K Justin Davidovicz and P Adam Korsak (both really good specialists).
Defense played better of late
Six starters were seniors and another was a major contributor, but the defense as a whole made strides as the season went on. Ash took over more control of the defense -- his specialty -- in meetings during the week and so on after the loss to Illinois. Through six games, Rutgers gave up chunk plays and touchdowns seemingly every other snap. But from the tight Northwestern game on, aside from Michigan, the defense was good enough to win. The Scarlet Knights finished a respectable 69th in total defense and 90th in scoring defense. A few key members stood out this year and that could be really good in the years to come. More on that below. Ash should keep doing exactly what he had been with the defense next season.
Redshirt/injured players
First off, one might think that being injured is a bad thing (it technically is), but that just means those players who didn’t play much if at all in 2018 could have an impact in 2019. Right off the bat, defensive end TiJaun Mason was expected to help put pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season but he was lost for the year in the opening game. Next year, Mason should be bigger and ready to go. The same goes for potential starting cornerback Tre Avery. Furthermore, 17 total players redshirted and some even got playing time like O’Neal, Sutton, DT Matt Thomas, WR Jalen Jordan, and OL Micah Clark. True freshman Jamree Kromah is much-needed another defensive lineman who should be healthy.
Offensive coordinator consistency
For nine straight seasons, Rutgers had to find a new offensive playcaller in the offseason. But this year, as mentioned, McNulty will be back barring any unforeseen events. Ironically the Scarlet Knights hadn’t had the same offensive coordinator for at least two straight years since McNulty left for the NFL for a decade. No, the offense wasn’t pretty at times -- particularly with QB Artur Sitkowski’s four touchdowns and 18 interception stat line -- but having the identity and ability to run the ball will be huge. For the first time in a long time, the players won’t have to learn a new offense and maybe McNulty has learned what works and what doesn’t with the personal he has and for the era of the college football.
Running backs
The running backs get their own section here as Blackshear and Pacheco -- the two returners who saw extensive playing time -- played well. Blackshear was the team’s leading rusher (630 yards) and receiver (367 yards) and was dynamic in space. Although he didn’t get a full shot under later in the season, Pacheco was second in rushing with 559 yards. Pacheco runs hard and is explosive, but he needs to work on ball security.
Special teams
Special teams is a critical part of football. A bad play by a unit can change momentum in a heartbeat. Rutgers was solid in all facets of special this year. The kickoff coverage team finished 8th in the country allowing just 16.43 yards per return and the punt coverage team ranked 38th with 6.08 yards per turn. Davidovicz hit 9-of-11 field goals with a long of 52 yards and Korsak averaged 43 yards on his punts was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list in late October. Both were weapons for the Scarlet Knights.
Are there any other positives that stick out to you? Let us know!
