The 2018 season didn’t exactly go as planned for head coach Chris Ash and the Rutgers football team. At Big Ten Media Day in July, Ash talked about reaching a bowl game in year No. 3. That obviously didn’t happen as the Scarlet Knights finished with a 1-11 record and winless in the conference, but Rutgers did in fact play better down the stretch.

“You look at that football team out there and we have a lot of guys coming back and a lot of things we can build around. The last five weeks I think we’ve been playing some of our best football and we are going to focus on that and move forward and continue to get better,” Ash said after the season finale.

Athletic Director Patrick Hobbs revealed that Ash will in fact be back for at least a fourth year “On the Banks”. He’s heard the noise. So has Ash. The team disappointed this season and even the most loyal fans have jumped ship.

Nonetheless, Ash believes he can and still will turn the program around. It starts with the positives including the underclassmen and the fact the Scarlet Knights played tough against the “harder” games against Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State, and even Northwestern, the West Division champ.

“I’m very confident,” he said. “This was a challenging season for not only myself, our staff, the coaches, the players, the fans - I get it because it was a challenging season. It was both disappointing and frustrating at times. ...The noise on the outside, I’m not naive. Our job is to block it out and build on the positive things and develop our players.

“We are going to focus on the positives and we had a lot of them. We had a lot of young players playing and we did exactly what I hoped we would do and play our best football down the stretch at the end.”

So what’s next on the agenda to get back on track?

“We are going to continue to work, to develop, and we will go back through and evaluate every single aspect of the program. We will look at personnel, look at coaching, look at schemes, and we will continue to recruit to fit the needs of our team. I really like a lot of the players that are coming back. They need to get bigger, stronger and we have to stay consistent with some of the things we are doing. I’m really excited and fired up about some of them.”

While Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty will be return, other staff members inevitably won’t be, but the head coach declined to talk much about that.

“When you 1-11, everyone wants to talk about what are the answers. Like I said I will go through and look at every thing that we do and make the necessary adjustments or changes to move the program forward,” Ash said. “Nothing will hold us back from doing that. No comments on what we will do moving forward at this moment.”

Here are a few positives heading into 2019: