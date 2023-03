It won't take a long and thorough exit meeting, deep analytics and statistical research, or an overview of the current roster to figure out who is leaving this off-season.

Rutgers will likely bid adieu to in the vicinity of 3-4 scholarship players, which will open up unique opportunities for the program on the already buzzing transfer portal.

Rutgers has already made traction with 6-foot-9, 265-pound forward John Hugley IV, a transfer via Pittsburgh. The Cleveland, Ohio native authored a breakout sophomore campaign, averaging 15 points and eight boards as a consistent double double threat.