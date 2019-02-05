Rutgers men's basketball coach Steve Pikiell called No. 7 Michigan "elite" seemingly 50 times on a teleconference on Monday and his Scarlet Knights will welcome those elite No. 7 Wolverines to the Rutgers Athletic Center on Tuesday night.

"I have so much respect for coach (John) Beilein for what he's done over the course of his career. He does things the right way and they play the right way. They share the game and can win on both ends of the floor. They don't shoot themselves in the foot," Pikiell said.

Michigan is averaging 70.8 points per game which is actually 11th in the Big Ten, but it boasts the conference's top and nation's second best defense as it holds opponents to 57.0 points per game. The Wolverines like to milk the shot clock and find the open man for an easy shot. If it were football, they would own teams in time of possession.

"They're offense makes them elite defensively. They’re on offense for a lot of the game so they don’t have to play defense as long as most teams do," Pikiell said. “They have great length, they switch a lot of things. Obviously, he's is an elite coach with great strategies going into games. They take away option one and option two on most teams. They’re ranked in the top (10) and played for a national championship because they’re an elite program on both ends of the floor.

"They don’t turn the ball over. That helps their defense a great deal. They don’t throw pick six’s and they don’t foul so no one gets to the free throw line. There’s a lot of good things about what they do defensively but a lot of that starts with their good offense.”

Rutgers prides itself on playing solid defense and rebounding and it will need to do that for the entire game.

“It puts a lot of pressure on your defense to be good for the whole shot clock. They’ve got elite shooters, so you’re giving up three points a lot of times at the end of it. You’ve got to be locked in," Pikiell said. "They’ve got a lot of ball handlers and a lot of shooters. Jordan Poole, elite. Charles Matthews put his name in the draft last year. Zavier Simpson, their point guard, I love him, he’s got a 4:1 assist-to-turnover ratio so he never turns the ball over. (Jon) Teske’s gotten better in the post and their freshman brought a whole new element. Iggy (Ignas Brazdeikis) is their leading scorer but he does a lot of things. He gets to the free throw line, a good rebounder and shoots from a high percentage from three so he brought a whole new element. They took a team that made it to a national championship and made it better."

In past games, scoring droughts, slow starts, and snowballing turnovers have plagued Rutgers. That can't happen against a team like Michigan. With the RAC being sold out, the students and fans want something to cheer for. If Rutgers has lulls, there is no home-court advantage.

Pikiell is calling for his players to play a crisp full 40 minutes of basketball.

"You'd love to get off to a good start in every game. We've withstood bad starts and won games and we've gotten off to good starts and lost games, but in an environment like this against an elite team, you need to have a great 40 minutes," Pikiell said. "They lost two games this year and both were on the road against Wisconsin and Iowa who are as good as anybody. We have to play really well. This isn't a game where we can withstand six bad minutes. It's a 40 minute game. I told our guys that."

This past Sunday, the RAC hosted the Rutgers wrestling team and when 149-pounder Anthony Ashnault defeated Princeton's Matt Kolodzik, the place went nuts. There's a chance if there was a decibel meter in the arena, it would have broke records. Pikiell is hoping that happens again on Tuesday.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for us. Hopefully the RAC is packed and it's loud. We need to make the RAC a tough place to play. We have to play elite on both ends of the floor," Pikiell said.

"When our students come and they’re loud, the place is great. I love the RAC, I think it’s an awesome home court. People are right on the court for the most part. We’re a young program so our young guys need that extra juice that the RAC gives them. When the place is jumping, it makes it a harder place to play. We need the RAC to be our sixth man."

