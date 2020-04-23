Pick five players and make your best Rutgers Football offense
Much like the Quarantine House post earlier in the week, during this difficult time, there needs to be something positive and fun to keep everyone going.
In this feature, you will pick five total players -- one quarterback, one running back, one tight end, one receiver and one kicker (we'll count that as offense since you can score points), to lead your Rutgers football offense from the list below. The players are listed in no particular order.
Choosing just players per position was tough at times as many good players were left off.
Who did you pick? Who did we leave off? Let us know on the message boards! Be sure to name one offensive lineman you MUST have on your team to block as well.
Stay tuned for the defensive side of the ball as well as punter.
QUARTERBACK
1. Mike Teel (2005-08)
2. Gary Nova (2011-14)
3. Ryan Hart (2002-05)
4. Ray Lucas (1992-95)
5. Scott Erney (1986-89)
RUNNING BACK
1. JJ Jennings (1971-73)
2. Brian Leonard (2003-06)
3. Ray Rice (2005-07)
4. Terrell Willis (1993-95)
5. Bruce Presley (1992-95)
WIDE RECEIVER
1. Leonte Carroo (2012-15)
2. Kenny Britt (2006-08)
3. Mohamed Sanu (2009-11)
4. Tres Moses (2001-05)
5. Tiquan Underwood (2005-08)
TIGHT END
1. Marco Battaglia (1992-95)
2. Clark Harris (2003-06)
3. L.J. Smith (1999-2002)
4. Tyler Kroft (2011-2015)
5. Paul Robeson (1915-19)
KICKER
1. Kyle Federico (2012-15)
2. Alex Falcinelli (1980-82)
3. San San Te (2008-11)
4. Carmen Sclafani (1987-88)
5. Jeremy Ito (2004-07)
