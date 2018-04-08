One of the newest college prep strength training programs in Central New Jersey is Passionate Athletics. It was started by 2005 New Brunswick High School alumni Shawn Simmons. Simmons played five years of college football at Louisiana Tech as a wide receiver and free safety before coming back home to help his local community in developing high school talent. “I wanted to be out there training the kids and the athletes out here in my community of New Brunswick,” Simmons told TheKnightReport. “Then I realized that I’m a former college athlete and realized I needed an outlet for these kids. It kind of came to me that it doesn’t matter what sport you play, you need to be passionate about what you do. Hence the name Passionate Athletics and it kind of just took off from there.” We asked Simmons to list some of the top prospects he is currently working with and what he thinks of their football potential.

“He’s a very humble guy. His work ethic is crazy as a lot of people see on social media. A lot of guys just show stuff out there to just get views and stuff like that, but this kid he is just very humble. At the next level this is the type of guy that coaches want and they love guys who are gym rats like Snead.” - Director of Passionate Athletics Shawn Simmons

“Dylan right now is underrated a little bit because of his height and size, but as far as his hunger of the sport I think he is a Division One scat-back type. He has some good speed and he’s a very elusive running back prospect.” - Shawn Simmons

“Jacari is a great leader on and off the field. He comes in right away and he gets to work. He is rarely a guy that will play around, he comes and he works. I think just the way his work ethic is he’s another Robert Snead who is another gym rat type of guy. He comes in and is always ready to go.” - Shawn Simmons