PISCATAWAY -- The running backs you see on the field in 2018 will be a lot different than 2017.

Gone are the likes of Gus Edwards, Robert Martin, and Josh Hicks. Edwards led team with 713 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He also came up big in the passing game as he caught 13 balls for 103 yards and a score. Martin followed Edwards with 434 yards on the ground. Hicks had 80.

While those three are gone, the Scarlet Knights bring back sophomore Raheem Blackshear, who offensive coordinator John McNulty said needs the ball in his hands more, and sophomore Trey Sneed (redshirted last year). They also return Elijah Barnwell and Charles Snorweah.

Two new faces in the room are graduate transfer Jonathan Hilliman and freshman Isaih Pacheco.

"I think we have a very versatile group," position coach Nunzio Campanile said on Tuesday. "We've got a bunch of guys that have the ability to play and help us. Right now, we have about three-four guys that are ready to compete a couple more that have a chance to develop by the time the season gets here. I've been happy with the way they've worked.”

Pacheco is getting a jump start compared to most his fellow freshmen in the 2018 class thanks to enrolling early. He should still be a senior at Vineland High School. Pacheco has been on campus for about three months now and is taking advantage of his time.

“Coming in early is going to benefit me a lot,” Pacheco said. “I get to know the plays and I get to workout with the football team. It’s a big opportunity to get my strength where it needs to be. I gained weight, but I got my speed still so I’m feeling great back there in the backfield. ...Everything feels the same and I’m just trying to take advantage.”