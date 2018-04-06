PISCATAWAY -- The running backs you see on the field in 2018 will be a lot different than 2017.
Gone are the likes of Gus Edwards, Robert Martin, and Josh Hicks. Edwards led team with 713 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He also came up big in the passing game as he caught 13 balls for 103 yards and a score. Martin followed Edwards with 434 yards on the ground. Hicks had 80.
While those three are gone, the Scarlet Knights bring back sophomore Raheem Blackshear, who offensive coordinator John McNulty said needs the ball in his hands more, and sophomore Trey Sneed (redshirted last year). They also return Elijah Barnwell and Charles Snorweah.
Two new faces in the room are graduate transfer Jonathan Hilliman and freshman Isaih Pacheco.
"I think we have a very versatile group," position coach Nunzio Campanile said on Tuesday. "We've got a bunch of guys that have the ability to play and help us. Right now, we have about three-four guys that are ready to compete a couple more that have a chance to develop by the time the season gets here. I've been happy with the way they've worked.”
Pacheco is getting a jump start compared to most his fellow freshmen in the 2018 class thanks to enrolling early. He should still be a senior at Vineland High School. Pacheco has been on campus for about three months now and is taking advantage of his time.
“Coming in early is going to benefit me a lot,” Pacheco said. “I get to know the plays and I get to workout with the football team. It’s a big opportunity to get my strength where it needs to be. I gained weight, but I got my speed still so I’m feeling great back there in the backfield. ...Everything feels the same and I’m just trying to take advantage.”
April 3, 2018
Pacheco has been adjusting to different life in the classroom and the speed of the game as well.
“In high school you don’t really run to every session. In college, we run to every session. It’s different for me, but I’m just working really hard, staying focused in the classroom and on the field and just trying to prove myself every chance I get.”
The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder played quarterback all four years for the Fighting Clan, but has returned to his natural position of running back, the position he started playing when he was eight years old he said.
“I’m going back to my regular position in college so everything feels comfortable to me,” he said. “Feet work and everything, I still got it.”
Pacheco has shown his comfortable as he’s performed well thus far in spring practice.
“He is really tough, he’s really athletic, he works really hard,” Campanile said. “Obviously, it’s a big jump going from being a high school quarterback to being a Big Ten running back, but he definitely shows flashes of it in every practice where you say ‘Boy, this guy is going to be a really good player.’ He has a great work ethic.”
During spring break two weeks ago, fellow early enrollee quarterback Jalen Chatman took Pacheco with him back home to California. The two bonded and spent some time working out.
“We’ve built a big bond,” Pacheco said with a smile. “He’s like my brother now. It’s a big difference for him when he came to Jersey and it’s a big difference for me when I went to California. We went to the beaches and stuff, we got our footwork together. We were working really hard during the days I was out there. I was there for four days.
“Today, he actually threw a touchdown pass to me and we felt comfortable back there. It was just like we ran it at the beach.”