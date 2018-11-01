Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

One of New Jersey's best LB Korey Smith updates recruitment

Rzxructxu9itximzps5f
Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

Peddie School (NJ) 2020 inside linebacker Korey Smith has battled with a sore shoulder through the last quarter of the year, but he's a big reason why the Falcons are ranked third in the nation amo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}