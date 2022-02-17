Cliff Omoruyi's stellar play helps lead Rutgers past No. 12 Illinois 70-59

When playing Illinois, rules number one, two, and three are to stop big man Kofi Cockburn and Rutgers did just that in its 70-59 win over No. 12 Illinois .

Although Cockburn finished with a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, he did not have his typical impact on a game as Omoruyi answered the call and went toe-to-toe with one of the best the conference has to offer.

“I’m not scared to play against anybody, I see myself as one of the best big men in the Big Ten,” Omoruyi said. “I played against him in AAU four years ago and while he wasn’t as big or strong as he is now, I knew I had to use my speed and quickness against him.”

Whether it was offensively or defensively, Omoruyi was all over the floor as he finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks. Perhaps his most memorable moment though came when he jammed home a reverse alley-oop to put the Scarlet Knights up 39-28 and send the hometown crowd into a frenzy.

“He’s just getting better,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “Throw on tape from last year and look at how far he’s come defensively, outstanding defense and playing an elite player.”

Even Illinois head coach Brad Underwood could not help but marvel at Omoruyi and his potential.

“I thought Cliff Omoruyi was outstanding,” Underwood said. “I thought he was in control of the game from the center spot blocking shots, rebounding the basketball, and then his ability to catch lobs and score was terrific. That’s what pros look like, I’ve seen it all. Athletically that’s what guys look like, he’s got all the tools to be a pro.”

Underwood even mentioned while walking off the podium “I’m sure as hell hoping he declares [for the NBA].”

In a moment that almost encapsulated the entire game, Omoruyi followed up a block on Cockburn by taking a hard foul and landing on his back before springing back to his feet in one swift movement and showing Illinois this was not the same team that got run out of the gym 86-51 months prior. Right now, the Scarlet Knights have their destiny in their hands.