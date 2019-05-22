OL Zach Venesky goes from barely mentioned to starter and captain
After only playing in three total games over his first three seasons on the Rutgers football team, Zach Venesky has been rising fast to the top.All of a sudden, Venesky, now a redshirt senior, is a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news