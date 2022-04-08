OL Curtis Dunlap Jr. enjoying being at Rutgers, learning and working hard

“Spring’s going well. We’re having a lot of fun. I’m getting to know these guys,” Dunlap said. “We have a really good group, and coach Auggie (Hoffmann) is a heck of a coach. He has an NFL background. We’re getting a whole composite look of how to play the offensive line as a unit. It’s been fun.”

One of the transfers who came on board to Piscataway is Curtis Dunlap Jr. The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder started 16 of the 21 games he played in at fellow Big Ten institution, Minnesota.

Dunlap had plenty of suitors after going into the transfer portal after four years with the Golden Gophers, but chose Rutgers over other Power-5 programs. Dunlap, who is from Florida and went to IMG Academy, credited defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu in being a big reason why he chose to come play for the Scarlet Knights. He also knows strength coach Jay Butler when he was at IMG, Joshua Youngblood, and new Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak who was at Minnesota previously.

“I came here because I have a great relationship with Mayan Ahanotu, that’s my boy, and Joshua Youngblood,” Dunlap said. “They’re from Florida and me and Mayan went to school together (at Minnesota). I just talked to him about what Rutgers has to offer, and coach (Greg) Schiano is also a really good coach and has done a lot of good. So, seeing how he put a lot of guys in the league when he was here the first time and how they coach people and prepare them for the league and how they stick, that made my decision.”

Dunlap has started the most games in the Big Ten compared to everyone else on the Rutgers roster. His 21 total games is one shy of Reggie Sutton’s 22, but four of them came as a blocking tight end as a freshman.

Dunlap, who is lining up at guard at Rutgers, played in four games with one start as a true freshman in 2018 and started 12 games the year after before injuries got in the way the last two seasons.

“I learned a lot. That’s why it’s been good to get around these younger guys. They have questions about being a Big Ten offensive lineman. I learned a lot at Minnesota and I’m learning a lot here,” Dunlap said. “Being able to transfer that is great and having that knowledge. I played a couple games as a true freshman and started as a redshirt freshman, so I have more experience. Looking at it now, you don’t really see Big Ten offensive linemen that are playing as freshmen, so the younger guys who want to be what I was, they’re taking the knowledge I give them. You get some younger guys who don’t want to listen and think they have everything figured out and they were All-American in high school, but these guys listen and they want to be great. It’s been amazing.”

Hoffmann switched to coaching the offensive line from running backs where he was the last two years. The move has paid dividends as he played three years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints from 2004-06, and was an All-Big East guard at Boston College in 2003.

“Coach Augie has been great because he has a fire about him, and it doesn’t die off,” Dunlap said. “He’s played offensive line at the highest level. He knows what it takes and has an understanding for the game. He’s taught me things I didn’t know before, and it’s been nice to know what’s on the other side.

“I’ve met a lot of NFL players through camps and what not, but you never get that time to talk about technique, scheme, and much in general. It’s always about how good of a player they are. Coach Auggie has things that he’s done and he breaks things down well. He’s great with film showing all five is one. It’s been a nice time to collect everything that I can.”

The offensive line is a work in progress and likely will be for the time being with many new pieces. However, the unit has a common goal, and that is to develop and ultimately gel together.

“Honestly, I’m not sure about the cohesive unit yet or what it’s going to look like. Everyone is working. It’s been cool to see how everyone is coming along eight practices in,” Dunlap said. “The younger guys are stepping up and the older guys are showing them the way. Everyone cares for each other. We hang out on the weekends and have a group chat. We know it’s a competition, but we love to hang around each other. It’s been fun. Some places you see new guys come and you think well now I might not play or do this or do that. Everyone just wants to work and is driving everybody.”