TheKnightReport - OL coach Andrew Aurich happy to back at Rutgers, says unit is ready to work

Schiano also had Aurich on his staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 as a defensive assistant and he spent six seasons with current and new Rutgers offensive coordinator, Sean Gleeson, while at Princeton together.

Andrew Aurich is in his first season as the offensive line coach for Rutgers, but he’s familiar with the program having already spent 2009 in a player development role and in 2010 as a defensive assistant under Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano.

And on Wednesday afternoon, Aurich met with the media on a video call to discuss being back at Rutgers, working again with Schiano and Gleeson, and his offensive linemen.



“I'm really excited to be back at Rutgers working for coach Schiano, going on my third stint with him. I learned a ton from him my first to go around and I'm just excited to be back and continue to learn from him. I'm also excited to get to work with coach Gleeson again. We spent a lot of time together at Princeton and it was a great experience and a great opportunity for me to be here coaching the o-line in the offense that I know and I believe in. So it's a really exciting time,” Aurich said. “And it's also nice because I see a lot of familiar faces here as well having worked with coach (Bob) Frazier, coach (Robb) Smith, a couple of guys who were former players. There's a lot of familiar faces and there's just a lot of excitement around the program with all these guys that are believers in what we're going to do here.”

Aurich was only on staff for about two months before the coronavirus sent everybody home. However, he talked about some positives in being back in Piscataway regardless of the situation.

“It's been great,” Aurich told TKR. “I might be the only power five coach in the country who shortened his drive to work. I have a 10 minute drive to work now. Location wise it's been great, but just being around these guys is the energy that every one of them has started with coach Schiano all the way down, it's been a lot of fun and I'm just excited for everybody getting back together at some point.”

Rutgers couldn’t have its annual 15 spring practices, but Aurich said his guys are hungry to get after it when they can.

“Well I mean that's really out of my hands so I'm just going off of the information I have and the one thing I know is, these guys want to be challenged,” the St. Paul, MN. native said. “They live the culture, and they're going to be ready to come back and work in whatever way shape or form that is when we're allowed back. I'm excited about the entire group. Every one of them is just full of energy and thirsting for knowledge.

“These guys before we left, they were working extremely hard and soaking up all the information they could and you could tell they want to be great players. I'm really just excited to be back with them in person and see what kind of jump they've made since the last time I've seen him. They're all hard workers so the sky's the limit for all of them.”

For an offensive line to have success, it starts with having talent and the ability to block individually, but the trenches really move when everyone on the line is working as one. While the players aren’t all together out on the field or hanging out, they are still building chemistry with themselves and Aurich.

“Oh there's plenty of ways to gel whether it’s FaceTiming themselves, FaceTime together with me -- anyway we can get together as a group. These guys can build bonds with themselves and also with me,” Aurich said. “So, it's just a matter of being creative and thriving in this environment that we have in front of us right now.”

Getting to work with Gleeson again at Rutgers is huge to not only Aurich, but Gleeson and Schiano as well. Aurich and Gleeson know what each other wants in the offense and they are a perfect match. Aurich’s first year as the offensive line coach at Princeton was in 2016 and Gleeson took over as the offensive coordinator a year later and the Tigers had a slew of success.

“It was really big. I mean that that was something that I was hoping would happen when he left Princeton. We have a really strong relationship,” Aurich said of him and Gleeson. “We've known each other for a long time. Actually my first college job at Albright College in Pa., I was recruiting Morris County. And one of my boys in college lived in the faculty housing at Delbarton School and Sean was teaching there. I became friends with him a long time ago. And obviously our relationship grew as we started to work together, but we just have a really good understanding of how the offensive line and the quarterbacks work together and just kind of understand what each of us are thinking. It makes it so it's a really easy relationship to kind of work together and in an offense.”

