The Rutgers Basketball struggles continued today as the Scarlet Knights suffered their third loss in a row as the Ohio State Buckeyes beat them by a final score of 79-68 inside the RAC.

Despite the loss, the Scarlet Knights had some unexpected scoring today as guard Jacob Young led the team in scoring with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Along with McConnell, Rutgers also had solid offensive contributions from Caleb McConnell who scored 12 points and Myles Johnson who chipped in eight points and eight rebounds of his own.

On the flip side of things, the Scarlet Knights once again struggled to grab just about any missed shot today as the Buckeyes outrebounded them 43 to 29. This was the fifth game in a row and the fifth time this season that Rutgers has been outrebounded.

Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.

