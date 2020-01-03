Rutgers added a big piece to their 2020 roster on Friday when Ohio State safety Brendon White announced his decision to transfer to the Scarlet Knights over his other top option Michigan State.

White brings an immediate difference maker to RU's secondary, as last year's Rose Bowl MVP not only has experience, but has the ability and skillset to effectively defend both the pass and the run in the Big Ten.

Both Rutgers and Michigan State made a lot of sense for White, who has one year of eligibility remaining, but it was his relationship with Greg Schiano that made the difference in this one.