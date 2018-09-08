TheKnightReport.Net

The dull, gray sky surrounding Ohio Stadium throughout the afternoon was a fitting backdrop for the Rutgers football team's 52-3 loss to Ohio on State Saturday afternoon.

Whether it was the offensive line’s struggles, an anemic rushing attack or a clear disparity in play-calling, the Scarlet Knights got behind early and never made much noise on offense or defense. The lone score of the night came from a 41-yard Justin Davidovicz field goal.

Ohio State opened the scoring with two touchdown passes in the first quarter and two in the second, plus a touchdown run, before Rutgers got on the board.

The most worrisome outcome of the day was not the final score, however. Freshman quarterback Arthur Sitkowski, who helped lead the team to Week One win against Texas State and started against the Buckeyes, went down hard on the final play of the first half, leaving the field in tears.

Sitkowski did not return, and was replaced by Giovanni Rescigno. Sitkowski connected on 6-of-18 passes for 38 yards and was intercepted once, while his replacement finished the night 5-for-12 for 27 yards and a pick.

Harassed all night, both Sitkowski and Rescigno were never able to find any semblance of a rhythm, befriending the turf on plenty of plays. Left tackle Tariq Cole was one of the biggest strugglers with his task of slowing Nick Bosa, but was far from the only Knight who had problems with containment.

Running backs Jonathan Hilliman and Raheem Blackshear teamed up for 61 yards on 16 carries. While the offensive numbers were far from adequate for head coach Chris Ash’s team, the defensive yardage and points allowed were even more eye-opening.

Between the Buckeyes' quarterback combination of Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell, Ohio State went 30-for-33 through the air for 354 yards, with the majority coming thanks to the redshirt sophomore from New Jersey, Haskins. Rutgers held the explosive Buckeye rushing attack mostly in check for a majority of the game, but were burned when Martell pulled off the games longest run, dancing through the defense for a 47-yard score in the fourth quarter. He finished the night with 95 yards on seven rushes.

Twice the Knights defense was torched down the middle of the field on post routes by Johnnie Dixon. On both occasions, freshman Avery Young was guilty of allowing the speedy receiver by on his way to the end zone.

Looking ahead, Rutgers will next face Kansas in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Knights move to 1-1 this season, with a 0-1 Big Ten record.