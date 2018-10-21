Much of the talk after Rutgers dropped a tight 18-15 game to Northwestern was about the defense’s inability to get a stop in the run game in the fourth quarter, the real story was the falters by the offense.

The defense really played inspiring football and wasn’t the issue.

After linebacker Trevor Morris recovered a fumble at the Northwestern 43-yard line, the offense got down to the 8-yard line before Justin Davidovicz made his second field goal of the day to make it 15-7.

It could have been a lot more but wide receiver Shameen Jones couldn’t full hang on to a pass in the end zone.

Rutgers would also fail to pick up another first-down the rest of the way as it went three-and-out on its last four drives of the game. The Scarlet Knights had just 13 total yards in the fourth quarter.

For the game, they tallied 188 for the game on 57 plays (3.3 yards-per-play average) and converted just two third downs on 14 attempts.

“We need to see a lot more offensively, period. They are trying. Some guys are getting better but we're just not getting better fast enough, but they are working hard at it and we've just got to make some plays. There are some guys that are open. We either hit them and it's a drop or we don't throw it properly,” head coach Chris Ash said after the game.

“So, just got to keep working on it and they have to keep getting better, but we have to get better.”

Trailing 18-15 after Northwestern scored and got the two-point conversion, Rutgers had a shot to move the ball for a potential game-tying or game-winning drive, but receiver Eddie Lewis dropped a pass from quarterback Artur Sitkowski on an crossing pattern.

“That was all me. I take that on the chin. I’m feeling it right now,” Lewis said. “It would be have been a first down. It’s on me.”

Considering the three-point was the closest margin of defeat all year and with the fact that the Scarlet Knights led at the half up into the fourth, the outcome was disappointing.

"Yeah, it was very frustrating. As an offensive team, we're so close and this game is full of inches and one or two plays could've made difference. Very frustrating,” Sitkowski said. “We'll get back after it tomorrow and get ready to work."

It’s no secret that the Scarlet Knights have struggled on offense over the course of the last few years, but in order for the offense to do damage, they’ll need more from Sitkowski and the passing game. He went 15-for-31 for 81 yards.

The bye week that starts now can aid the process.

"Just got to execute on all levels. Quarterback's got to do a better job, offensive line's got to do what they got to do,” Sitkowski said.

“Coach Ash's new motto saying 'one strong.' Everyone has to focus on what they got to do. So my job is to deliver the ball, put the offense in the best position to win the game and that's what I have to do. Everyone's got to execute, and that's about it. Just got to do our job."





