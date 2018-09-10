PFF Grades & Offensive Player Snap Count: Rutgers vs. Ohio State
Rutgers is coming off a Week 2 conference loss to Ohio State as they dropped their opening conference game 52-3. As is the case with blowout losses it's often times hard to find the "good" in the g...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news