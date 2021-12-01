 Offensive Lineman Brendan Bordner enters transfer portal
Offensive Lineman Brendan Bordner enters transfer portal

On Tuesday morning, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football offensive lineman Brendan Bordner has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish hid collegiate career elsewhere.

Bordner originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2017 recruiting class.

During his five seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Bordner appeared in 20 total games over his first three seasons before moving to offensive line prior to the 2020 season, then proceed to appear in 14 more (5 starts) at both tackle and guard.

He will now have one year of eligibility left to play elsewhere. Stay tuned for more on Bordner and other Rutgers Football transfer portal news right here on The Knight Report!

2021 RFOOTBALL TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Cole Snyder

TBD

QB/WR

Peyton Powell

Cisco College - JUCO

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcon State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

TBD

OL

Brendan Bordner

TBD

DB

Darius Gooden

TBD

--------------------------------------------------------------

