The Rutgers football team's offensive line did the best job it has all season long when it came to both run blocking and pass protection in this past Saturday's win over Delaware.

After registering pass blocking grades per Pro Football Focus of 55.1 against Temple and an abysmal 34.5 against Syracuse, it rose to 89.2 versus the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Run blocking improved as well from 58.5/58.0 to 70.7.

The added time to throw allowed Noah Vedral to throw deep and for 323 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-26 passes.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE