Offense Dominates in RU Softball Home Opening Series with OSU
After what seemed to be an endless winter road trip, the Scarlet Knights saw the season turn to spring as they finally played home games in Piscataway against Big Ten opponent Ohio State. While RU fans have waited a long time for their favorite softball team to have its home opener, their anticipation was only exceeded by their excitement, as the Scarlet Knights put on an offensive display against the Buckeyes.
GAME ONE: Morgan Smith started in the circle for RU, and she was as smooth as glass against the visiting Buckeyes, cruising through 6.1 innings and surrendering just one earned run. Meanwhile, her teammates were swinging hot bats, feasting on OSU pitching.
The Scarlet Knights roughed up senior Buckeye starting pitcher Allison Smith early, when Kayla Bock’s RBI single in the bottom of the second drove home Katie Wingert to start the scoring.
Then, leading 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Payton Lincavage blasted a two-run homer over the center field fence to give RU a 3-0 lead.
The Scarlet Knights then feasted on Buckeye reliever Kennedy Kay as Smith tripled, scoring L.A. Matthews. Smith would subsequently score on a wild pitch, extending the Rutgers lead to 5-0. At that point, Lincavage once again delivered, crushing her second home run of the game.
The Buckeyes eventually reached Smith for a run in the top of the seventh, but the Scarlet Knights extinguished any thoughts of a comeback and took game one of the series, 6-1.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 2-for-3, two home runs, three RBIs, two runs scored.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-2, triple, walk, one RBI, two runs scored, 6.1 innings pitched, one earned run allowed, five strikeouts, victory.
Third star of the game: Katie Wingert. 1-for-3, double, one run scored.
GAME TWO: Originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, game two followed immediately on Friday in anticipation of the passing storms scheduled for the weekend.
Game two started off much the same way as game one did, with the Scarlet Knights scoring early and often. A Maddie Lawson sacrifice fly and a Kyleigh Sand RBI single off of OSU starter Emily Ruck quickly put Rutgers up 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
Ruck gave way to OSU pitcher Julia Miller in the circle, but RU continued the offensive onslaught, tacking on four more in the third, aided by Lawson’s bases-clearing double.
But the tenor of the game changed quickly as the Buckeyes responded with three runs of their own in the top of the fourth, highlighted by a Kami Kortokrax double. After Rutgers added one in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 7-3, the Buckeyes erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth, led by a home run from Destinee Noury to take the lead, 8-7.
But RU tied the contest 8-8 when Smith hammered a solo home run, and the game went into extra innings before it was suspended after nine innings of play.
The game resumed on Sunday morning after a 42-hour pause, and OSU immediately got a walk and a single to start the top of the tenth inning. A tricky hop caused Sand to bobble the ball at short with the next batter, and suddenly the Buckeyes had the bases loaded with no outs.
When Smith walked Jasmyn “Jazzy” Burns, OSU went ahead 9-8, and that necessitated a visit to the circle by head coach Kristen Butler. After getting a force out at home, Smith walked McKenzie Bump, forcing home yet another run to extend the Buckeye lead to 10-8.
From there, Mattie Boyd re-entered the game in an attempt to stop the bleeding. But, while she got Kirsten Eppele to swing and miss for a strikeout, the pitch was wild, bringing home the third run of the inning. Up 11-8, RU leftfielder Jillian Smith robbed OSU of a three-run home run when she leaped and pulled back a blast off the bat of Kortokrax.
The defensive play put a charge into the fans in attendance, but it could not put one into the Rutgers’ bats. Despite a solo homer in the bottom of the inning from Smith, it wasn’t enough and the Buckeyes took game two, 11-9.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Maddie Lawson. 2-for-4, double, sacrifice fly, four RBIs, one run scored.
Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 3-for-5, two home runs, double, walk, two RBIs, three runs scored.
Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 3-for-4, walk, sacrifice fly, two RBIs.
GAME THREE: The Big Ten leader in innings pitched was once again in the circle as Boyd started game three.
After two errors by the RU infield, OSU jumped out into the lead in the top of the second, but Boyd minimized the damage to get out of the inning with just one run surrendered.
But in the bottom of the second, Wingert crushed her ninth home run of the season, tying the game, 1-1.
Rutgers took the lead when Matthews tripled home Sand in the bottom of the third, and that was followed by Smith’s eleventh home run of the season, putting RU ahead, 4-1. An infield hit extended the lead to 5-1, and that forced a change in the circle for OSU.
It didn’t matter.
Baily Briggs then singled to left to bring home Bock, and the Knights were up by five, 6-1. A sacrifice fly by Sand then made it 7-1 before the Buckeyes were finally able to extinguish the flames.
But typical of the series, Ohio State came roaring back, putting up a four-spot in the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 7-5. The nail-biting grew even more intense for Rutgers’ fans in the top of the sixth when pinch hitter Hannah Church put one over the left field wall to close the gap to 7-6.
Rutgers got the run back in the bottom of the sixth when Sand doubled, went to third on a ground out, then sprinted home on a sacrifice fly by Smith.
Once again ahead by two, Boyd strode to the circle to begin the top of the seventh, looking to secure the series win. After an infield hit, she set down the next three to notch her eleventh win of the year, 8-6.
The Knight Report’s three stars of the game:
First star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-2, home run, walk, sacrifice fly, three RBIs, one run scored.
Second star of the game: Mattie Boyd. Five-hit complete game victory, 10 strikeouts.
Third star of the game: Kyleigh Sand. 1-for-2, double, walk, sacrifice fly, one RBI, two runs scored, highlight defensive play in the seventh inning.
The home run by Wingert leaves her just two shy of tying the all-time career record for Rutgers. She will have her next chance to chip away at the record as the 20-13 Scarlet Knights go right back on the road as they head to West Lafayette, Indiana to take on Purdue. The Boilermakers are currently 12-16 on the season, and will be coming off their weekend series against Michigan. The game is scheduled for Friday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m. and will be carried on the Big Ten Plus network.