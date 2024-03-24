After what seemed to be an endless winter road trip, the Scarlet Knights saw the season turn to spring as they finally played home games in Piscataway against Big Ten opponent Ohio State. While RU fans have waited a long time for their favorite softball team to have its home opener, their anticipation was only exceeded by their excitement, as the Scarlet Knights put on an offensive display against the Buckeyes.

GAME ONE: Morgan Smith started in the circle for RU, and she was as smooth as glass against the visiting Buckeyes, cruising through 6.1 innings and surrendering just one earned run. Meanwhile, her teammates were swinging hot bats, feasting on OSU pitching. The Scarlet Knights roughed up senior Buckeye starting pitcher Allison Smith early, when Kayla Bock’s RBI single in the bottom of the second drove home Katie Wingert to start the scoring. Then, leading 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Payton Lincavage blasted a two-run homer over the center field fence to give RU a 3-0 lead. The Scarlet Knights then feasted on Buckeye reliever Kennedy Kay as Smith tripled, scoring L.A. Matthews. Smith would subsequently score on a wild pitch, extending the Rutgers lead to 5-0. At that point, Lincavage once again delivered, crushing her second home run of the game.

The Buckeyes eventually reached Smith for a run in the top of the seventh, but the Scarlet Knights extinguished any thoughts of a comeback and took game one of the series, 6-1.

The Knight Report’s three stars of the game: First star of the game: Payton Lincavage. 2-for-3, two home runs, three RBIs, two runs scored. Second star of the game: Morgan Smith. 1-for-2, triple, walk, one RBI, two runs scored, 6.1 innings pitched, one earned run allowed, five strikeouts, victory. Third star of the game: Katie Wingert. 1-for-3, double, one run scored.

GAME TWO: Originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, game two followed immediately on Friday in anticipation of the passing storms scheduled for the weekend. Game two started off much the same way as game one did, with the Scarlet Knights scoring early and often. A Maddie Lawson sacrifice fly and a Kyleigh Sand RBI single off of OSU starter Emily Ruck quickly put Rutgers up 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Ruck gave way to OSU pitcher Julia Miller in the circle, but RU continued the offensive onslaught, tacking on four more in the third, aided by Lawson’s bases-clearing double.

But the tenor of the game changed quickly as the Buckeyes responded with three runs of their own in the top of the fourth, highlighted by a Kami Kortokrax double. After Rutgers added one in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 7-3, the Buckeyes erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth, led by a home run from Destinee Noury to take the lead, 8-7. But RU tied the contest 8-8 when Smith hammered a solo home run, and the game went into extra innings before it was suspended after nine innings of play. The game resumed on Sunday morning after a 42-hour pause, and OSU immediately got a walk and a single to start the top of the tenth inning. A tricky hop caused Sand to bobble the ball at short with the next batter, and suddenly the Buckeyes had the bases loaded with no outs. When Smith walked Jasmyn “Jazzy” Burns, OSU went ahead 9-8, and that necessitated a visit to the circle by head coach Kristen Butler. After getting a force out at home, Smith walked McKenzie Bump, forcing home yet another run to extend the Buckeye lead to 10-8. From there, Mattie Boyd re-entered the game in an attempt to stop the bleeding. But, while she got Kirsten Eppele to swing and miss for a strikeout, the pitch was wild, bringing home the third run of the inning. Up 11-8, RU leftfielder Jillian Smith robbed OSU of a three-run home run when she leaped and pulled back a blast off the bat of Kortokrax.

