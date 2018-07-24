“We haven't played a (regular season) game yet, so that will be the truest measure. But I think he's had a huge impact on our offense so far,” Ash said at Big Ten Football Media Day on Monday. “John's been a great hire. He's been a great person to have on staff for the other staff members, and he's been a great person for our players to talk to. He's got 15 years of NFL experience. Every player goes into college, major college football with a dream and goal of going to the NFL, and he can talk to them about that and what it's like and what it takes to make that happen. I'm happy that John's with us.”

From when he was brought in this winter to now, head coach Chris Ash said McNulty has had a major impact on trying to revive the offense.

But since McNulty left, the Scarlet Knights have had nine offensive coordinators in nine years and the offense as a whole has struggled mightily in recent years. Last season, Rutgers finished 128th out of 129 Division-I football teams in total offense with 262.7 yards per game and 120th in scoring offense (18.0 points per game). The Rutgers passing game was especially weak as it ended 2017 No. 124 is passing offense at just 115.6 yards per game.

Teel, Rice, Britt, and Underwood are arguably the best players at their respective positions to ever wear a Rutgers uniform and they all thrived under McNulty’s watch. They all set numerous records either team or individual-wise.

The 2007 campaign was historic for the Rutgers offense as the Scarlet Knights became the first program in FBS history to have a 3,000-yard passer in Mike Teel, a 2,000-yard rusher in Ray Rice, and two 1,000-yard wide receivers in Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood. At that point in time, that team was just one of eight in school history to score 300 points in a season. In 2007, Rutgers established records for scoring (426), first downs (294), and total offense (5,841).

CHICAGO, ILL. -- John McNulty was hired by Rutgers for a second time this January. He’s in the middle of another stint as offensive coordinator for the Scarlet Knights after he previously held the title during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

In the past, McNulty has worked with quarterbacks not only when he was previously at Rutgers, but with the Arizona Cardinals in 2012, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, and the Tennessee Titans from 2014-15. The 50-year old has worked Marcus Mariota in 2015, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Mariota went on to win All-Rookie honors and broke various franchise records for most passing touchdowns, competitions, and passing yards for a rookie. McNulty has experience running both Pro-Style and Spread offenses and has brought a mixture of both back to Rutgers.

Heading into training camp there are three main quarterbacks in the running for the starting job -- freshman Artur Sitkowski, sophomore Johnathan Lewis, and redshirt senior Giovanni Rescigno. Ash reiterated in his press conference that the battle will extend for a few weeks into training camp, and in turn, they will all get more work with McNulty.

“He's a true quarterback coach He's done a great job developing the quarterbacks in his room,” Ash said. “John's had a huge impact on our offense. His vision and my vision of our offense is aligned. He's got knowledge and history with Rutgers, so he knows the area, knows the university, knows the program, knows a lot of former players. But he's got a great football mind. Very excited to watch him continue to work with our quarterbacks and our players and develop our offense and go score points, because that's what it's about.”

Year Three for Ash is a big one. Ash has stated the plan is to make a bowl game this year and in order for the Scarlet Knights to achieve that, it’ll all have to start and end with the play of the quarterbacks.

“It's really everything,” Ash said. “We have several position battles that we have to settle when we go to training camp, but none more important than the quarterback. If you look at the NFL, high school, college football, doesn't matter, if you don't have a quarterback that is productive and takes care of the ball and can distribute to the other players, you don't have a chance to win. So it's everything for our program right now to be able to get that done.”

Having coordinator after coordinator is hard for the players to really hone in on an offense and truly get better. Ash said hiring McNulty has helped keep some of the same aspects from last year's offense under Jerry Kill.

"The negative part is that it's tough for player development when you're constantly changing terminology and changing what you're asking the player to do. But, some of the fundamentals and techniques and things that we're asking them to do is very similar (as last year) so that allows for more player development.

"I feel good about where we're at. John McNulty is a great coach and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. I'm excited about what he's done and the progress that's been made in a short amount of time. I can't wait to get training camp to watch that side of the ball continue improve. We have to score more points if we want to get to a bowl game."