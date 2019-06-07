The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle choose the Scarlet Knights over offers from the likes of Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Temple, Toledo and a couple others.

Rutgers has added yet another verbal commitment in the Class of 2020 as North Jersey defensive lineman Nick Bags announced his decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights via Twitter.

Bags was recently on campus last weekend for the annual Friday Knight Light camp at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex.

"I love that it’s close to home which is huge for me,” said Bags. “I like the atmosphere that they have there, whenever I step on campus the coaches get excited to see me. I haven’t gotten a chance to check out too much of the education side yet, mostly just been to the football area so far. I will be back up again very soon for a visit to check out more.”

Bags is now the fourth commitment in the Class of 2020 for the Scarlet Knights, joining the likes of Evan Simon, Ahmirr Robinson, and Sofian Massoud.

Stay tuned for more on Bags and other 2020 Rutgers Football targets right here on The Knight Report!