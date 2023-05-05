Crumpler is listed as 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver and is a North Carolina native, where he is also ranked by Rivals the No. 27 overall prospect in the state. He also becomes the first prospect from North Carolina to join Rutgers Football since Greg Schiano's return, thus expanding the State of Rutgers.

Rutgers Football is on a tear lately as Conley High School (NC) wide receiver Isaiah Crumpler has committed to the program, making him the fifth commitment over the last three weeks for the Scarlet Knights.

This past season as a junior, Crumpler finished the year with some solid stats as he rushed 23 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns along with hauling in 55 receptions for 614 yards and five touchdowns. He also played defense as a safety, where he had 86 total tackles, five interceptions, three pass deflections, and two fumbles caused.

Crumpler plays basketball as well where he averaged 8.3ppg and 4.9rpg and ran track for his high school, mostly recently posting an 11.84 time in the 100-meter dash and 23.20 in the 200m.

On top of all that, Crumpler has some great NFL bloodlines as his father Carlester Crumpler played six years in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, while his uncle, Alge Crumpler, played 10 years in the league with the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots where he was a four time Pro Bowler.

