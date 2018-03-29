At the start of his third spring on the Banks, head coach Chris Ash mentioned the possibility of naming a starting quarterback by the end of camp.

After seven practices, however, that possibility is looking increasingly more unlikely.

“No chance,” he said of naming a quarterback in the spring. “We’re nowhere ready to do that. We have so much to do offensively and that starts with the quarterback position managing the offense. Now, we’re making a lot of progress. I’m really happy with the group overall … we’ve got playmakers in the room, the competition is great, the chemistry is great, but we have so far to go before we even think about making a decision on who is going to be a starter in September … It’s going to be an ongoing competition all the way into training camp and maybe even midway into training camp.”

The team conducted its first scrimmage of the spring last Saturday.

“Giovanni (Rescigno) had a good scrimmage, Artur (Sitkowski) had a good scrimmage, Johnathan Lewis had a good scrimmage,” Ash said. “Not that the other guys were bad but those guys made some throws, did some things that were a little bit better. So they’re pulling away a little bit.”

The same can be applied across most positions as Rutgers continues to find a pecking order across the board. One such group is wide receiver, which Ash heiled as a “pleasant surprise.”

“They’ve worked hard, they’ve improved fundamentally, they’ve improved their football IQ, fewer mistakes being made, more plays being made, chemistry in the room is great, relationship with their coach is great so I’m really pleased with that room,” Ash said. “Just like the quarterbacks, we’ve got a long way to go, but right now, we’re probably making more plays here in the spring than in the previous two years, so progress is being made.”

With the latter half of spring still ahead, there remains a lot of progress to be made on top of what’s already been achieved.

“On the grind here in the middle of spring practice, and guys are working, grinding away trying to get better and better and better,” Ash said. “We just need more reps for a lot of players. We’ve got a lot of young players, inexperienced players, need to continue to get a lot of reps. We need to continue to teach and coach and coach and coach to help guys improve. But we’re making a lot of strides, a lot of progress. We’re throwing a lot at them, a lot of different situations. What we’re doing offensively is really multiple, a lot of different formations, and shifts and motions and it’s causing them to think a little bit, and it’s good. So I’m pleased with the progress we continue to make.”