No. 29 ranked recruit Gavin Griffths recaps Rutgers official visit

Rutgers Basketball hosted multiple top 150 ranked recruits in the class of 2023 this weekend, as forward Gavin Griffths and center Papa Kante took official visits to campus.

The Knight Report was able to catch up with the 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward on Tuesday to learn more about how it went.

“The visit was great,” Griffths told TKR. “I’d say my relationship with the staff stood out the most. They just told me that they want me to come play for them and hope I put in the work to become an impact player for them.”