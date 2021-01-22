After having their scheduled dual with Penn State being postponed due to COVID-19 complications within the Penn State program, No. 22 Rutgers wrestling returns to action this Sunday against No. 15 Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a loss to No. 2 Michigan is their season opener, where Rutgers was defeated 26 – 10 by the Wolverines.

Ohio State, a perennial powerhouse in NCAA wrestling, is not as dominant this season as they have been in years past. The Buckeyes were defeated by Illinois, but were victorious against Wisconsin, in a tri-meet to kick-off their season.

Rutgers head coach Scott Goodale believes this is a winnable dual for his team, especially after taking advantage of the break his program has had due to the postponed Penn State dual.

“For the first time, in a long time, we had an extra week of really watching film and watching tape, and have talked to our guys about areas we want to be in, and areas we don’t want to be in” Goodale told members of the media on Friday afternoon.

“It’s an opportunity to knock off, what I call, one of the big four in our conference”, Goodale said of the challenge his team faces this Sunday.

Rutgers will be favored at 133, 141, and 197, where bonus points will be possible and needed. Their will be toss-up bouts at 125, 157, and 184 where Rutgers will likely need to steal at least one, if not more, matches. Even if those outcomes take place, Rutgers will still need to avoid bonus points at 149, 165, and 174 to give the Scarlet Knights the opportunity to win the dual.

“125 is really, really important. It is a match we’ve won in the past. But (Heinselman) has seemingly gotten better, and is off to a pretty good spot”, Goodale said regarding potential matchups. “This is a match-up where seven or eight matches can go either way”.

Realistically, Rutgers best chance to win would be Aguilar winning a toss up at 125, Alvarez and Rivera securing bonus points at 133 and 141, Janzer winning at 197, and stealing either 157 or 184. That combination, along with minimizing bonus points in losses, is the best road map for Rutgers to secure a team victory over the Buckeyes.

That outcome would obviously depend on the return of Sammy Alvarez, who was unable to compete against Michigan two weeks ago. If Alvarez misses this dual, Rutgers will most likely be out of contention to pull off the upset. However, Goodale is confident his star 133-lber will be taking the mat on Sunday.

“That’s the plan right now”, Goodale said when asked about Alvarez’s status for the match. “He is in a good spot; he is ready to go. These next twenty-four hours are important, but right now he is ready to wrestle”.

Despite the legitimate possibility of pulling off the upset, Goodale and his team know that this is no easy feat. Rutgers must wrestle a great team match in order to go home with a crucial upset win.

“We feel this is a winnable dual, but at the end of the day, they’re Ohio State. We have to go out and take this match. We got to wrestle with energy, enthusiasm, and passion”.

