No. 16 Rutgers set to take on No. 1 Penn State

Following a 21 – 13 win over Illinois, Rutgers wrestling will make the trip to Happy Valley, as they take on the No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions. Rutgers is off to a program-best start of 12 – 1, and will be hoping to give the Nittany Lions a good fight in their road trip to Penn State.

Penn State is a perfect 10 – 0 on the year, and have gotten better as the season progresses thanks to some new additions to their roster. The 2021 All-American, Drew Hildebrandt, joined the Nittany Lions in the second semester, and fills a major hole in the Penn State lineup. In addition, although he is not slatted to wrestle this weekend, Penn State was able to bring back Brady Berge from his coaching job at South Dakota State, and he is expected to slide into the 157-lb slot in the near future.

On paper, Penn State is heavily favored, both in the dual, and at most of the weight classes. However, there are several individual matchups throughout his dual that have major national ranking implications on the line, and will make this a must-see event.

Fans will hopefully get a rematch of from the 2021 Big Ten and NCAA tournament at 141-lbs between four-time All-American, Sebastian Rivera and 2021 National Champion, Nick Lee.

Rutgers’ 2021 super frosh, John Poznanski, who took 4th at the 2021 NCAA tournament, will look to avenge a loss from last season, as he takes on 2021 NCAA Champion, Aaron Brooks.

Greg Bulsak has been one of Rutgers’ hottest wrestlers, and has even defeated a national runner-up this season. He will face the Cornell transfer, Max Dean, who has put together a great season himself.

125 – No. 31 Dylan Shawver vs. No. 9 Drew Hildebrandt: It is no secret that Penn State got a huge boost in the New Year with the addition of Drew Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt’s arrival to Penn State gives the Nittany Lions a ton of fire power down low for both dual meets and the post season. Dylan Shawver is coming off a solid win against Illinois’ Justin Cardani, but the 2021 All-American, Hildebrandt, is a different animal than what Shawver saw this past Friday. Rutgers will be hoping for Shawver to keep it close going into the third period, with the possibility of stealing the match late in the final seconds. However, Hildebrandt is most likely too tough to allow that to happen. On the flip side of the coin, Penn State will want to see Hildebrandt kick off the dual with bonus points, which he is certainly capable of.

Outcome: Hildebrandt via major decision

Team Score: 4 – 0 Penn State

--



133 – No. 20 Joey Olivieri vs. No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young: Rutgers true freshman, Joey Olivieri, is proving that he can hang with ranked competition in the 133-lb weight-class. However, defending 133-lb National Champion, Roman Bravo-Young, is not your average ranked wrestler. RBY has been one of the most electrifying wrestlers in the NCAA over the last four years, with the ability to score from any position, at any time. Olivieri is not afraid of a challenge, so he is going to come after Bravo-Young in the first period, but to avoid giving up bonus points he is going to have the unfavorable task of weathering RBY’s storm early. Olivieri has a bright future ahead of him, but he has some time before he is able to compete with the likes of RBY.

Outcome: Bravo-Young via technical fall

Team Score: 9 – 0 Penn State

--



141 – No. 3 Sebastian Rivera vs. No. 1 Nick Lee: This one alone will be worth the price of admission. Sebastian Rivera and Nick Lee put on some unbelievable matches last season, where Lee got the better of Rivera in both matches. Nick Lee is not always the flashiest wrestler, but he wrestles very similar to his head coach, Cael Sanderson. Lee always has great positioning, does not give up any free points, and has a few tricks up his sleeve when need. Sebastian Rivera has been on fire this year, going 15 – 0 on the year, with all fifteen wins being bonus point victories. It is safe to say that the bonus point streak will come to an end, but Rivera is certainly capable of knocking off the defending National Champion. It is hard to pick against the reigning champ, but it is very hard to beat someone three times in a row. There is no bigger toss-up than this, but I am going to give a very slight edge to Lee in a barnburner.

Outcome: Lee via decision

Team Score: 12 – 0 Penn State

--



149 – No. 18 Mike Van Brill vs. No. 19 Beau Bartlett: This match-up may not feature the marquee names like some of the other big matches in this dual, but this bout is about as even as can be on paper. Both Bartlett and Van Brill have similar matches with a number of common opponents. Bartlett is the more technical of the two, whereas Van Brill has the big move ability, making him extremely dangerous. Despite his upper-body prowess, MVB wrestles his best when he keeps things technical. Van Brill has a great single-leg, but he does not go to it as much as he should. This could very well be the case of whoever scores first wins the match. Given the most recent history of common opponents, along with the fact Van Brill has a little more experience, I giving him the slight edge to get Rutgers first points on the board.

Outcome: Van Brill via decision

Team Score: 12 – 3 Penn State

--



157 – Rob Kanniard vs. Tony Negron OR Terrell Barraclough OR Joe Lee: This is another spot where Rutgers can get some points on the board, as 157 is a hole in Penn State’s lineup. That is, until Brady Berge is ready to wrestle for the Nittany Lions. Rutgers’ Rob Kanniard has had an up-and-down season, struggling to stay consistent. Kanniard has wrestled some highly ranked wrestlers to decisions, while dropping some head scratchers along the way. Tony Negron has gotten the nod for Penn State recently in dual meet action, and is likely to get the start against Kanniard. Negron’s key to victory is to capitalize off of Kanniard’s mistakes, as he tends to get sloppy at times. Kanniard, in order to win this match, will have to strike early and keep his foot on the gas.

Outcome: Kanniard via decision

Team Score: 12 – 6 Penn State

--



165 – Andrew Clark vs. No. 24 Creighton Edsell: Rutgers’ Andrew Clark has had a rough season as a full-time starter, but seems to be improving a bit as the season progresses. Clark was able to keep Illinois’ Dan Braunagel to a decision Friday night, whereas Braunagel majored Clark just a few weeks ago at the Matmen Open. Clark has stingy defense, and will fight for all seven minutes, despite being out-matched in many of his matches. Creighton Edsell has been a steady hand at 165-lbs for Penn State, and will be a heavy favorite here against Clark. Edsell is certainly the better wrestler, and should walk away with the decision, but Clark will make him fight for it.

Outcome: Edsell via decision

Team Score: 15 – 6 Penn State

--



174 – Connor O’Neill vs. No. 1 Carter Starocci: This match would have been a lot more intriguing had Jackson Turley not had a season ending injury, even though Starocci would have been a heavy favorite. That is no slight to Connor O’Neill, who has done a good job filling in for the injured All-American, Turley. O’Neill is going to have his hands full in this one, taking on the 2021 National Champion, Carter Starocci. Starocci is an unbelievable talent, who is athletic and explosive. He loves to light up the scoreboard, and will look to do so here against O’Neill. Connor O’Neill is capable of finding himself in the All-American mix one day, but he is not quite ready for what Starocci brings to the table.

Outcome: Starocci via technical fall

Team Score: 20 – 6 Penn State

--



184 – No. 5 John Poznanski vs. No. 1 Aaron Brooks: This is where Rutgers wrestling fans will find out exactly where John Poznanski stands in the national title picture. Of course, Poznanski is a surefire podium contender in March. However, as Poznanski found out last year in his 10 – 2 loss to eventual National Champion, Aaron Brooks, being on the podium and being on top of the podium are two different levels. Poznanski is incredible, and has beaten some very tough competition throughout his career. But Brooks 10 – 2 major over Poznanski just goes to show how great Brooks is. I expect this one to be a bit more competitive, as Poz is a student of the game, and always learns from his mistakes, but Brooks likely walks away with a one-sided decision.

Outcome: Brooks via decision

Team Score: 23 – 6 Penn State

--



197 – No. 7 Greg Bulsak vs. No. 2 Max Dean: This will be a very fun match between a clash of styles, as two national title contenders square off at 197-lbs. Rutgers’ Greg Bulsak is having a great year, and has defeated some high-caliber opponents, including 2021 NCAA runner-up, Nino Bonaccorsi. Bulsak likes to get an early takedown, throw in boots, and control the tempo of the match from the top position. Max Dean likes to keep the offense going early and often, with an onslaught of attacks that can lead to a high scoring match. If Bulsak wants to knock off Dean, it is going to require a perfect match, and one that he controls from the top position. Dean is going to have to do the opposite, and win this one from the feet, keeping Bulsak off balance with a few different leg attacks. This should be a really fun match, and is not easy to pick a winner. Dean is a hell of a talent, but Bulsak looks like a different wrestler this year, and I am giving him a very slight advantage to pull off the upset.

Outcome: Bulsak via decision

Team Score: 23 – 9 Penn State

--



HWT – Boone McDermott vs. No. 4 Greg Kerkvilet: For several years now, heavyweight has been a loaded field in the Big Ten conference. As Rutgers’ JUCO transfer, Boone McDermott, has found out, it is still as deep as ever before. McDermott will face another tall order this Sunday in Penn State’s Greg Kerkvilet. Kerkvilet wrestled the 2021 season banged up, but despite nagging injuries, still managed to find the NCAA podium. Now healthy, Kerkvilet looks better than ever, dominating all eight opponents he has faced this season. McDermott has big move ability, and that is something Kerkvilet will be watching out for. However, Kerkvilet is likely too good to fall into those traps, and will cruise to a win over McDermott.

Outcome: Kerkvilet via major decision

Team Score: 27 – 9 Penn State



