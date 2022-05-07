No. 13 RU WLax notches historic win vs. No. 4 Northwestern in B1G semis

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Third-seeded Rutgers Women's Lacrosse, ranked No. 13 in the country by Inside Lacrosse, upset second-seeded and No. 4 Northwestern, 13-5, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on chilly and rainy Friday night at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

The Scarlet Knights, who are hosting conference tournament, will play for their first Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday against top-seeded and No. 3 Maryland at noon.

The win was Rutgers' first against Northwestern in 17 tries. The Wildcats were previously 16-0 against the Scarlet Knights. Northwestern defeated Rutgers, 21-13, last month out in Evanston, Ill., and beat Rutgers in last year's Big Ten Tournament semis.

Rutgers recorded its first-ever victory over a top-5 team, and the triumph gave Rutgers a new program record with most wins in a season with 15 and counting. Sunday will be the team's second-ever appearance in a title game. It fell to Penn State in the 1998 ECAC final round.

"These girls played their hearts out," Rutgers head coach Melissa Lehman said per Rutgers communications. "They had this game circled for so long and left their hearts out on the field. I'm so proud of the fight and grit they had tonight."