No. 13 RU WLax notches historic win vs. No. 4 Northwestern in B1G semis
Third-seeded Rutgers Women's Lacrosse, ranked No. 13 in the country by Inside Lacrosse, upset second-seeded and No. 4 Northwestern, 13-5, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on chilly and rainy Friday night at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
The Scarlet Knights, who are hosting conference tournament, will play for their first Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday against top-seeded and No. 3 Maryland at noon.
The win was Rutgers' first against Northwestern in 17 tries. The Wildcats were previously 16-0 against the Scarlet Knights. Northwestern defeated Rutgers, 21-13, last month out in Evanston, Ill., and beat Rutgers in last year's Big Ten Tournament semis.
Rutgers recorded its first-ever victory over a top-5 team, and the triumph gave Rutgers a new program record with most wins in a season with 15 and counting. Sunday will be the team's second-ever appearance in a title game. It fell to Penn State in the 1998 ECAC final round.
"These girls played their hearts out," Rutgers head coach Melissa Lehman said per Rutgers communications. "They had this game circled for so long and left their hearts out on the field. I'm so proud of the fight and grit they had tonight."
Northwestern, the league's top scoring offense, couldn't get much going against a stifling Rutgers defense. The Wildcats were forced into 15 turnovers. The goal total was Northwestern's lowest since 2017.
Northwestern scored first and then scored again to go up 2-1 at the 9:09 mark in the first quarter. But after that, it was all Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights would go on a 4-0 run that ballooned to 10-1 as they took a commanding 11-3 lead in the third quarter.
Cassidy Spilis tallied five goals and an assist on the night while Taralyn Naslonski also scored three times for her 11th hat trick of the year. Stephanie Kelly scored a pair of goals to to go along with two assists, Marin Hartshorn had two goals as well while Mikayla Denver added one.
Spilis now has the most goals in a season in Rutgers history with 64, passing Heather Jones' mark in 1993. Kelly now has 300 points in her career. Meghan Ball caused three turnovers as well and scooped up six ground balls, and goalie Sophia Cardello made 12 saves.
"We spoke about starting strong and finishing strong, and that's exactly what we did tonight," Ball said. "We pushed the pace, caused turnovers and gave our offense opportunities to score. We needed to play well in all four quarters to beat this team and that's what we were able to do."
The Rutgers men's lacrosse team is playing top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Maryland on Saturday, today, in that Big Ten Tournament final as well.
Both the men's and women's championships will be airing on BTN.
