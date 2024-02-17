No. 11 Rutgers lacrosse falls flat at home against No. 6 Army
The Rutgers men’s lacrosse team was defeated 16-7 by Army on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights (2-1, 0-0) and the Black Knights (2-0, 0-0) met for their 86th all-time matchup, with the latter dominating the former in this one.
Shane Knobloch came to play as he rocketed in 2 goals in under two minutes of game time. From there, it was back and forth, as No. 6 Army immediately had answers and responded with 3 unanswered goals.
No. 11 Rutgers ceased the run with a scorcher from Tim Sommer for his first goal of the season, but again, the Black Knights answered with 2 straight goals. Army took a 5-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Black Knights continued their scoring run into the second quarter, opening it up with 2 goals and extending their lead to 7-3. It did not stop there, as Army continued to pile on the scoring while the Scarlet Knights could not find the back of the net.
Rutgers had a scoring drought that lasted over 17 minutes of game time, as the Scarlet Knights did not score between the 6:16 mark in the first quarter all the way until the 4:14 mark in the second quarter. Knobloch stopped the bleeding as he recorded his third first-half goal for a hat trick.
Knobloch’s goal was the last of the half for either team as Rutgers trailed 9-4 heading into the locker rooms. The Black Knights led the Scarlet Knights 16-9 in shots on goal in the opening half. Cardin Stoller struggled between the pipes, saving just seven shots for a save percentage of 43.8.
To start the second half, Army scored 2 quick goals while it took Rutgers until the 6:48 mark to score. The Black Knights were controlling every facet of the game to this point, shutting down the Scarlet Knights’ star attackers while launching goals past Stoller with ease.
After Rutgers finally got on the board in the second half, Army followed with 2 more goals of its own. Scarlet Knights head coach Brian Brecht then made a change in net, electing to bench Stoller and bring in Seamus Fagan.
Things looked bleak for Rutgers at the end of the third quarter, as the Scarlet Knights trailed 13-5.
It was no different in the final quarter, as the Black Knights outscored Rutgers 3-2 and finished the job, winning 16-7.
Upon entering the game in relief of Stoller, Fagan allowed 3 goals and saved three shots.
Expect Stoller to return moving forward, but perhaps his leash has been shortened a bit.
“Cardin Stoller’s our starter,” Brecht said. “But I didn’t think he was having his best day.”
While the defense and goalkeeping wasn’t quite up to par for the Scarlet Knights in this one, the attack did not hold up its end of the bargain either.
Ross Scott notched two assists but could not find the back of the net, while Jack Aimone and Dante Kulas combined for six shot attempts with no goals or assists.
“We missed a few bunnies, missed layups on the doorstep,” Brecht said. “We didn’t execute, we didn’t shoot well.”
Rutgers now has another ranked battle on the horizon, taking on No. 16 Loyola Maryland on the road next Saturday.
“I like our team a lot. I think they’re great young men, but we need to be able to execute, we need to be able to make plays in the moment,” Brecht said. “Give credit to Army, they did a good job today, they were certainly the better team.”