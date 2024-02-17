The Rutgers men’s lacrosse team was defeated 16-7 by Army on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights (2-1, 0-0) and the Black Knights (2-0, 0-0) met for their 86th all-time matchup, with the latter dominating the former in this one. Shane Knobloch came to play as he rocketed in 2 goals in under two minutes of game time. From there, it was back and forth, as No. 6 Army immediately had answers and responded with 3 unanswered goals.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaGFuZSBLbm9ibG9jaCBnZXRzIHVzIHN0YXJ0ZWQgd2l0aCB0aGUg Zmlyc3QgZ29hbCBvZiB0aGUgZ2FtZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1lWb2lGbGdFSWwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZVm9pRmxnRUlsPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgTWVuJiMzOTtzIExBWCAoQFJVbWxheCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVW1sYXgvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTg5 MTU2MzgzMDE0NTAzNTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkg MTcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

No. 11 Rutgers ceased the run with a scorcher from Tim Sommer for his first goal of the season, but again, the Black Knights answered with 2 straight goals. Army took a 5-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaW0gU29tbWVyIG9uIHRoZSBib2FyZCE8YnI+PGJyPlJ1dGdlcnMg YW5kIEFybXkgdGllZCBhdCAzIHdpdGggNTozMCBsZWZ0IGluIHRoZSAxc3Qg cGVyaW9kITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9S VU1MYXg/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSVU1M YXg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vSDl1N1dneEM3Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vb0g5dTdXZ3hDNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRnZXJz IE1lbiYjMzk7cyBMQVggKEBSVW1sYXgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUlVtbGF4L3N0YXR1cy8xNzU4OTE4MTg4NzE5MjkyNjU4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Black Knights continued their scoring run into the second quarter, opening it up with 2 goals and extending their lead to 7-3. It did not stop there, as Army continued to pile on the scoring while the Scarlet Knights could not find the back of the net. Rutgers had a scoring drought that lasted over 17 minutes of game time, as the Scarlet Knights did not score between the 6:16 mark in the first quarter all the way until the 4:14 mark in the second quarter. Knobloch stopped the bleeding as he recorded his third first-half goal for a hat trick. Knobloch’s goal was the last of the half for either team as Rutgers trailed 9-4 heading into the locker rooms. The Black Knights led the Scarlet Knights 16-9 in shots on goal in the opening half. Cardin Stoller struggled between the pipes, saving just seven shots for a save percentage of 43.8.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZSBpbiBQaXNjYXRhd2F5PGJyPjxicj5Bcm15IGxlYWRz IDktNC4gU2hhbmUgS25vYmxvY2ggc2NvcmVkIHRocmVlIGdvYWxzIGZvciBS dXRnZXJzLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9S VU1MYXg/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSVU1M YXg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xN1I2MGZRczJWIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcTdSNjBmUXMyVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRnZXJz IE1lbiYjMzk7cyBMQVggKEBSVW1sYXgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUlVtbGF4L3N0YXR1cy8xNzU4OTI3MDg0MTg0MDUyMTY4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

To start the second half, Army scored 2 quick goals while it took Rutgers until the 6:48 mark to score. The Black Knights were controlling every facet of the game to this point, shutting down the Scarlet Knights’ star attackers while launching goals past Stoller with ease. After Rutgers finally got on the board in the second half, Army followed with 2 more goals of its own. Scarlet Knights head coach Brian Brecht then made a change in net, electing to bench Stoller and bring in Seamus Fagan. Things looked bleak for Rutgers at the end of the third quarter, as the Scarlet Knights trailed 13-5. It was no different in the final quarter, as the Black Knights outscored Rutgers 3-2 and finished the job, winning 16-7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIFBpc2NhdGF3YXkuPGJyPjxicj5Bcm15IDE2LCBS dXRnZXJzIDc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv UlVNTGF4P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUlVN TGF4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgTWVuJiMzOTtzIExBWCAoQFJV bWxheCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVW1sYXgvc3Rh dHVzLzE3NTg5NDExMzE2NjMxNDMyMDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RmVicnVhcnkgMTcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=