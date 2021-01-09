SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

“That’s not a good way to start. That is not being ready to go”, stated a disappointed Scott Goodale when asked about Aguilar’s performance. “Obviously that kid is going to have a heck of a career, he is pretty good, but we should be in that match”.

The dual, and season, got off to an undesirable start, as 125-lb starter and nationally ranked No. 12 Nic Aguilar was pinned in just over a minute by true freshman Dylan Ragusin. Ragusin, a two-time state champion from Illinois, was able to catch Aguilar in a cement job near the edge of the circle to secure the opening fall.

Alvarez was scheduled to take on three-time All-American, Stevan Micic, in a highly anticipated match. However, like Alvarez, Micic did not weigh in either. In addition to Micic, Myles Amine, the top ranked 184-lber in the nation, also did not weigh in for the Wolverines.

“Just not ready to go right now – banged up”, head coach Scott Goodale said when asked about the status of Sammy Alvarez. “He’s banged up, Micic is banged up, I think you’ll see a lot of that this year”.

Rutgers would go into this match without 133-lb starter, and arguably Rutgers wrestling’s best wrestler of 2020, Sammy Alvarez. Alvarez, as head coach Scott Goodale would say, was not ready to go tonight.

After a long and uncertain off-season, Rutgers wrestling was finally back in action to kick off the 2021 season. In their first dual meet of the year, the Scarlet Knights had the difficult task of hosting No.2 Michigan in their home opener.

After a loss at 133-lbs, newly acquired transfer, Sebastian Rivera, was able to provide the first of a few bright moments in the match for Rutgers. Rivera wrestled two-time NCAA qualifier, Drew Mattin, at 141-lbs. Mattin, who prior to redshirting in 2020, wrestled at 125-lbs his first two seasons, where he had previously given Rivera tight matches when the two wrestled at 125-lbs.

Rivera defeated Mattin by major decision with an 8 – 0 score. However, that was not good enough for the former Northwestern Wildcat.

“I’m pissed, obviously. I wasn’t happy”, said Sebastian Rivera when asked about his first performance as a Scarlet Knight.

Rivera was the aggressor in the first period, but Mattin’s defense created a scoreless opening period. Rivera was visibly frustrated with Mattin’s unwillingness to engage throughout the match.

“Drew is a good kid, but he always tries to keep the match close”, Rivera stated.

Once Rivera was on the mat with Mattin in the second and third periods, he maintained control the entire match. Rivera was able to utilize a tough ride, along with a set of back points from a cross-wrist tilt, to secure a major decision, and get Rutgers’ first points on the score board.

“It was too close for me. I wanted it to be 15 – 0” Rivera said regarding the final score of his bout.

Rivera’s coach echoed similar sentiments about scoring more points on the feet. And that even though Rivera did great on the mat, he will have to overcome more wrestlers keeping their distance from him in the neutral position.

“Guys won’t come after him, and he gets frustrated because he’s not scoring, but that will probably be the norm for him”, Coach Goodale said regarding Rivera’s performance.

Following Rivera was veteran Mike Van Brill, who was back down at his freshman season weight of 149-lbs. A weight drop like that late in the career of a wrestler can sometimes be worrisome. However, Van Brill looked his better than ever before in a hard fought match against No. 7 Kaden Storr.

After two back and forth periods, Van Brill was in on a single-leg takedown late in the third period, with an opportunity to take the lead late in the match. However, Van Brill rushed his finish, and allowed Storr to scramble away without giving up as score.

The empty takedown attempt later resulted in a 4 – 2 victory for Storr in double overtime. The tight loss showed that Mike Van Brill is going to be a threat in the 149-lb weight class. However, this was an opportunity for a highly ranked win, which he has been searching for most of his career.

“He has been in here couple years now with an opportunity to win big matches”, Goodale said as he stressed the importance of this missed opportunity for Van Brill. “He had two opportunities to finish the single leg, and just from a technique standpoint, didn’t execute properly, and obviously it costs him the match”.

The only remaining highlights for Rutgers came at 184 and 197 lbs, as John Poznanski and Billy Janzer won their season openers against Michigan.

Poznanski, who was making his collegiate debut as a true freshman, put on quite an impressive display against Michigan’s Joseph Walker. Poznasnki’s will to fight for every score allowed him to turn 50/50, or sometimes worse, positions into scores of his own.

Head coach Scott Goodale was mostly pleased from what he saw in his prized 2020 recruit.

“Poz is solid, man. Again, he is solid in all three positions”, Goodale said when asked his thoughts on Poznanski’s debut.

“Good for Poz. I know there is a lot of nerves there, there is expectation, and he feels that. He just has to keep building”.

Despite a good showing, there are some adjustments Goodale is expecting to be made over the course of this season for Poznanski. But Poznanski’s ability to seal the match with a late third period takedown was part of the growth Goodale is looking for in the freshman.

“You like to kind of open up a little bit. For him, the maturation process is when it is 3 – 1, you got to make it 5 – 1 and ice it. Don’t sit and wait around and be comfortable winning 4 – 1 with riding time. Go out there and get your own takedown”, said Goodale.

Billy Janzer was Rutgers’ only remaining win, as he defeated Andrew Davison by a score of 4 – 1. The three-point decision did not reflect Janzer’s control of the entire bout.

Janzer’s victory was the third and final win for Rutgers in the dual. Michigan would go on to win the match 26 – 10, following a Mason Parris major decision.

Rutgers will have to quickly regroup as they will face a talented Penn State team just a week later. There is not much time to waste, as this condensed season will leave little time for improvement.

“I think this was a good eye opener for guys on our team”, senior leader Sebastian Rivera said regarding his team’s performance tonight. This is going to be a short season and there is not a lot of time to make these adjustments, and I think we saw a lot out there today that we can make adjustments on”.

