The Rutgers No. 14 Rutgers men's basketball team fell to No. 10 Iowa, 77-75, on Saturday afternoon at the RAC in Piscataway.

Iowa's Keegan Murray, who had 12 points in the second half, hit two clutch free throws with 16 seconds left and Rutgers turned the ball over at the other end. After a timeout, Joe Wieskamp hit the first of two throws, the Scarlet Knights grabbed the rebound, and called for a timeout.

On the in bounds, Rutgers' Jacob Young sprinted and put up a floating 3-pointer that fell just short.

Rutgers fell to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play.

Young finished with a team-high 17 points while Geo Baker, Montez Mathis, Myles Johnson, and Ron Harper Jr. each had 13 apiece.

Caleb McConnell made his return and showed some rust going 0-5 from the field.

Iowa went 18-of-23 from the foul line while Rutgers went just 4-for-12.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL FEBRUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!