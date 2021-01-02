No. 10 Iowa edges No. 14 Rutgers inside the RAC
The Rutgers No. 14 Rutgers men's basketball team fell to No. 10 Iowa, 77-75, on Saturday afternoon at the RAC in Piscataway.
Iowa's Keegan Murray, who had 12 points in the second half, hit two clutch free throws with 16 seconds left and Rutgers turned the ball over at the other end. After a timeout, Joe Wieskamp hit the first of two throws, the Scarlet Knights grabbed the rebound, and called for a timeout.
On the in bounds, Rutgers' Jacob Young sprinted and put up a floating 3-pointer that fell just short.
Rutgers fell to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play.
Young finished with a team-high 17 points while Geo Baker, Montez Mathis, Myles Johnson, and Ron Harper Jr. each had 13 apiece.
Caleb McConnell made his return and showed some rust going 0-5 from the field.
Iowa went 18-of-23 from the foul line while Rutgers went just 4-for-12.
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL FEBRUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
RUTGERS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Myles Johnson
Johnson was called upon to stop Luka Garza and he, along with double team help, was able to keep the star shining not at its brightest. Johnson notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds with a block, two steals, and assist to go along with only three fouls.
Honorable mention goes to freshman Dean Reiber for his defensive efforts as well.
Defense (@dean_reiber) ⏩ Offense (@Geo_Baker_1).@RutgersMBB has impressed on both sides so far. pic.twitter.com/EqAHf4NwgB— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 2, 2021
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Dean Reiber runs the floor, blocks a shot, and Geo Baker hits the transition 3-pointer from the left wing on the other end in the second half.
UP NEXT: Rutgers heads to East Lansing, MI. to take on No. 17/18 Michigan State on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN2.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board