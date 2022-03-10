NJ's fastest high schooler, Fitzroy Ledgister commits to Rutgers Football

“I had a little communication back and forth with Rutgers throughout my senior year and even leading into signing day when I signed with the track team,” Ledgister told TKR. “Then recently we started to talk again. I spoke a lot with coach (Matt) Hewitt and also spoke with coaches Augie (Hoffman) and (Damiere) Shaw. They all told me that I would be able to come into their program and they would help develop me and give me the tools to succeed in the Big Ten. I’ll also be running track for Rutgers, so they also talked about a current football player who also participates in two sports on the team.”

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound receiver prospect is the fastest kid in the state of New Jersey on the track and even committed to Rutgers Track and Field program, however after a few conversations with the football staff he will now be doing both.

Rutgers Football had a surprise late addition to the class of 2022 on Wednesday afternoon as St. Peter’s Prep two sport (Football/Track) star Fitzroy Ledgister has officially committed and signed with the football program per his Twitter page.

This past weekend Ledgister spent a day on campus learning about the program and meeting the staff and the rest was history.

“I went on a visit this past Sunday,” said Ledgister. “What stood out to me about the trip was the hospitality the coaches and staff showed. It was a home-like environment and I enjoyed every moment of it.”

Now as mentioned before Ledgister is a track star and ran the fastest 55 meter time in the state (6.35), however it wasn’t until this past year, his senior season, when he started to make some noise on the football field.

“So I started playing football my freshman year and played cornerback originally my first two seasons,” he said. “Then after that I was moved to receiver and didn’t make a big impact my junior year either, but this past season is when my role changed and I was able to produce a pretty good year.”

Adding another product from St. Peter’s Prep could only help the Scarlet Knights on the recruiting trail as the program in Jersey City produces multiple scholarship athletes year in and year out.

Ledgister knows about the talent his Marauders team has and hopes some of them join him on the banks.

“Yeah I’ll definitely recruit them,” said Ledgister. “We have a lot of playmakers at Prep, so the opportunity to reunite with those guys would be awesome.”

Stay tuned for more on Ledgister’s game as will have a film breakdown, coachspeak and much more Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!